Quick bites

Hotel Congress’ plaza is back in action and hosting live music and events six nights a week.
Hotel Congress' plaza is back in action and hosting live music and events six nights a week.

Flying Aprons, Tucson's own teacher-chefs, are hosting an event where you can learn about pizzas inside and out: forming crusts, balancing flavors, and even using a pizza peel and pizza stone. Flying Aprons is partnering with Zio Peppe owner and pizza master Mat Cable (interviewed on page 12), who will discuss his special ready-to-go dough. According to Flying Aprons, the class also includes making a fresh mozzarella and sauce. Topping options range from basil for a classic Pizza Margherita to pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, sausage, peppers to pineapple and ham. Tuesday, May 25, 5:30 – 7 p.m. $40. flyingapronstucson.com/event/zoom-class-pizza-with-chef-mat-cable/

The Hotel Congress' outdoor stage and plaza are keeping busy with a blend of food and music events this weekend. Starting off, Friday, May 21 is Jazz Friday at the Cup Cafe, where you can enjoy live music from local musician Al Rodriguez and enjoy Congress' Cup Cafe's outdoor seating and revised menu. Seating is limited and reservations fill up fast, so reservations are strongly recommended. On Sunday, May 23, Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk will be performing music at Hotel Congress' Congress Cookout, which features a blend of blues, soul and plenty of barbecue cooking for an unbeatable Sunday combo. As always, limited seating and COVID protocols are strictly enforced. 311 E Congress St. hotelcongress.com

