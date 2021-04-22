Quick bites

AC Hotel Tucson Downtown's weekly 'Wine and Dine' event

As many of us are starting to come out of our COVID caves and rejoin the world, downtown's AC Hotel Tucson Downtown has a new 'Wine and Dine' series where guests get to sample three regional wines—Provisioner Arizona Rose, Arizona Stronghold White Tazi, and Provisioner Arizona Red—paired with a fantastic charcuterie board. After the tasting, guests then chose which bottle they would like to enjoy, either at the hotel or they can take it home. This is a perfect date night option or something to do if you and a friend are hanging out in downtown midweek. AC Hotel Tucson Downtown hosts the 'Wine and Dine' series on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 3 p.m. and will set up back $50. The hotel is located at 151 E. Broadway Blvd. Need more info? Check out marriott.com.

Oro Valley's Restaurant Boom

Over the past year, numerous Tucson restaurants have decided to expand into Oro Valley, and for good reason—the town is hungry for culinary options and the Pusch Ridge area is downright gorgeous. The two most recent announcements come from Noodleholics and Seis Kitchen. Noodleholics' original location in midtown is a staple for those who crave various types of Asian-style noodles and delicious dumplings. Any ramen and pho fan in Oro Valley should be excited.

This will be Seis Kitchen's third location—the other two are located in the Mercado San Agustin and Joesler Village—and features some of the most savory Al Pastor tacos you're going to find in the Old Pueblo. The northside never had it so good. For more information about Noodleholics' new location, check out noodleholics.com. To find out when Seis Kitchen plans on opening their Oro Valley spot, visit seiskitchen.com

Barrio Brewing Co. joins TIA's food court

If you're like thousands of Americans who are flying to the friendly skies after receiving your second vaccination, make sure to grab a pint at Barrio Brewing's new location inside the Tucson International Airport. Much of the brewery's menu offerings will be available for jet setters who need to grab a bite—or a Barrio Blonde—before catching that flight to Las Vegas. Barrio Brewing joins other local eateries inside TIA like Empire Pizza, Beyond Bread and El Charro. To find out more or see the brewery's complete airport menu, check out barriobrewing.com.

PATIO OF THE WEEK

Attention fans of people watching, steak and fresh seafood: the patio at Charro Steak and Del Rey is where you need to be. This spring, the restaurant's menu is loaded with exquisite ranchero steak options like Tucson's T-Bone—one pound of grass-fed beef—or fresh seafood like Mezquite Lobster Tail that's grilled to perfection. In addition to only using grass-fed cattle, Charro Steak and Del Rey's menu also features cage-free poultry, sustainable seafood and uses local produce.

We suggest enjoying their seasonal Tower Del Rey—a steeple of fresh seafood favorites like oysters, crab legs, shrimp, lobster sampler and two mini Modelos—on the patio. While it may not be the largest in the downtown area, this patio still has plenty of space to enjoy yourself while social distancing. Located on the corner of Broadway Boulevard and Fifth Avenue, Charro Steak and Del Rey's patio is a must for those who are looking for coastal, springtime vibes.