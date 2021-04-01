Quick Bites

Easter Brunch at Cup Cafe

To make up for missing last year's Easter holiday, Hotel Congress' Cup Cafe is teaming up with Maynards Market to bring you a brunch so delicious it will resurrect your tastebuds. Chef Brian Smith and Executive Chef Carlos Mendoza have developed a spectacular prix-fixe menu featuring entrées like braised short ribs, Dungeness crab quiche, ricotta gnocchi with chicken and butternut squash, and chocolate Dutch baby pancakes. Starters and desserts are also included. Easter brunch will be served at Cup Cafe, starting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. The prix fixe menu is priced at $55 for adults and $25 for children. Hotel Congress strongly recommends making reservations before Easter Sunday. For more information or to make reservations, check out hotelcongress.com/dining. 311 E. Congress St.

Easter with the Charro Family

El Charro and its sister restaurant, Charro Steak & Del Rey have two fantastic Easter menus this year. At their flagship eatery, the Flores family will be offering eggs benedict Sonoran style, breakfast tacos, grilled Camarones and corn tamale cake or carne seca breakfast chimis, all priced under $20. Over at their steak and seafood shack, the family is hosting an Eggciting Easter menu featuring their steaks with an easter twist. The fun kicks off from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. For more information, check out elcharrocafe.com. 311 N. Court Ave or 188 E. Broadway Blvd.

Hacienda Del Sol's Easter Offerings

For those who are on the north side of town, we suggest checking out Hacienda Del Sol this Easter. The world-renowned guest ranch will be serving up a four-course prix fixe brunch and steller a la carte dinner options this year. Easter brunch will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m., with dinner starting at 5 p.m. If you're still feeling reluctant to dine in, the guest ranch is also offering an Easter to-go menu, but orders need to be placed in advance by 1 p.m. on Friday, April 2. To-go meals will be ready to pick up between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. Check out haciendadelsol.com for more information or make a reservation by calling 520-529-3500. 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road.