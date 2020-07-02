Quick Bites 

As businesses slowly get back to (the new) normal, we'll be highlighting local restaurants that are reopening, as well as talking about what new foods and regulations they have. If you have news about restaurants reopening, email jeff@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

17th Street Market. Tucson's beloved 17th Street Market is reopening mid-July and it's expected to be unlike anything the Old Pueblo has ever seen before.

"Basically, it's opening in a different form," owner Tom Kusian said. "It will be more along the lines of Pike Place Market in Seattle with multiple vendors."

Kusian said the new 17th Street Market will feature stalls vendors can rent out and sell grocery goods from all over the world and will also have a walk-in produce cooler for those hard to find fresh items. They even have plans to bring back their famed fish market, which is great news since Rincon Market recently closed its doors.

The new location is connected to the old building, but located just to the west at 870 E. 17th Street, near Park Avenue. The market will be open on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm starting on Saturday, July 11, Kusian said. He also plans on featuring live music as they used to do at the original store.

"It's a 64,000-square-foot location where Tucson Food Service used to be," Kusian said. "This is going to be a lot of fun. I've very excited to be doing this." While the original 17th Street market had a devoted following, the store closed in March 2013 due to declining sales.

sHUB Restaurant and Creamery. This downtown restaurant and ice cream shop opened earlier in June with a new menu and guidelines to make their reopening safe and tasty. HUB is now open for dine-in service indoors and outdoors, as well as takeout service. Their new "focused menu" features several of their greatest hits, including their house-made pastrami, Prime Fries with prime rib and onions, and veggie, chicken and lobster pot pies. They're also debuting special to-go family meals, and a new walk-up window for socially distanced ordering. In addition to turning the lights back on inside, HUB will also take over the neighboring rooftop at Playground for an "open air, 6 Foot Supper Club" serving dinner Thursdays through Sundays, and the 6 Foot Breakfast Club on Saturday and Sunday mornings. HUB is open daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 266 E. Congress St. (520) 207-8201.

1912 Brewing Fifth Anniversary. It's going to be an extra special 4th of July at 1912 Brewing Co., where they're celebrating their fifth anniversary with music, food and beer. Their special beer releases will be paired with food from Daniela's Cooking, and you can either enjoy the treats in-house or take the party to-go. Anniversary specials include the Pie Gose with hints of cinnamon and graham cracker paired with apple empanadas, and a Mexican candy-inspired gose paired with a fruit cup, topped with chamoy, tajin and lime. They're also offering up some 1912 classics like their "Random Voices from an Old Man Yelling At A Cloud" IPA with hints of grapefruit, citrus and pine. And on top of all of that, the celebration also includes an unlimited taco bar for $20, which comes with two empanadas. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., suite 105. (520) 256-4851.

El Charro - Ventana. Flores Concepts' El Charro Café near Ventana Canyon at Kolb and Sunrise opened last month, and is offering their full menu, plus some special additions. In addition to opening for dine-in, they're still serving takeout and curbside food from their expanded online menu, which includes family meal kits. Their returning menu features classics like their carne seca, fajitas and the Charro Burger, which comes with grilled onion and chipotle ranch—with an option of avocado, bacon and a fried egg added. All El Charro employees have undergone special COVID training and the dining rooms now feature UV lighting systems installed in all A/C units for added fresh air sterilization. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays. 6910 E. Sunrise Drive. (520) 514-1922.

Pueblo Vida Brewing Company. While they're still only offering to-go service, Pueblo Vida is keeping busy with a series of specialty beer releases and infusions. Pueblo Vida just announced their new cucumber + watermelon "microburst" infusion pale ale, which combines fruity flavors into a sweet and refreshing package. Other recent can releases include the "Monswoon" IPA with notes of pineapple and mango, and their Hef Classic Bavarian-style Hefeweizen with notes of banana, clove and vanilla. Although you can't enjoy their beers in their tap room, you can purchase 4-packs and 6-packs of their latest brews, either by ordering at pueblovidabrewing.square.site or walking up to their taproom window. Noon to 6 p.m. every day. 115 E. Broadway. (520) 623-7168.