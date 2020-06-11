Quick Bites 

As businesses slowly get back to (the new) normal, we'll be highlighting local restaurants that are reopening, as well as talking about what new foods and regulations they have. If you have news about restaurants reopening, email jeff@tucsonlocalmedia.com

Elliott's On Congress. This downtown eatery reopened with a new menu and hours, but are still offering many guest favorites. The menu includes a wide variety of burgers and sandwiches, such as the jalapeño-bacon cheeseburger, the patty melt, the Buffalo bleu cheeseburger, salmon BLT and fried shrimp po' boy. They're also bringing back their infused vodka by the bottle to-go, jugs of Mexican Candy shots. Elliott's is open for dining in, takeout, or curbside pickup. 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 135 E. Congress St.

Mama Louisa's. While their do-it-yourself salad bar is gone, Mama Louisa's is still offering side salads and soups for dine-in. They are still operating a pasta bar with pesto, alfredo, marinara and meatball sauces, because it is operated and served by an employee. Their dining room has also been rearranged for social distancing; no parties larger than 10 are allowed. And while they were closed, Mama Louisa's also took the opportunity to repaint the restaurant and tables, and added new lighting. And for the first time, they're offering their pasta bar to go: choose two different pasta dishes, a soup and a side salad for $9.75. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the week. (520) 790-4702. 2041 S. Craycroft Road.

Wildflower. With reworked dining areas, Fox concept's Wildflower American Cuisine is open for dine-in service one more. However, they are still offering curbside pick-up and delivery options as well. Part of that to-go eating is their new Family Meal, which includes lasagna bolognese, heirloom tomato salad, garlic bread, and butterscotch cream cake with vanilla gelato, all for $50. Plus, all bottles of wine and beer and 50 percent off when ordering to-go. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. (520) 219-4230. 7037 N. Oracle Road.

Tamarind. The Northside's Indian restaurant is open for dine-in, offering meat, vegetarian and vegan dishes. They're back cooking their favorite dishes like chicken biryani, chili paneer, tandoori tava mushroom, shrimp curry and lamb sheek kebab. Dine-in hours are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Delivery and takeout are still available 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day. (520) 797-7799. 7265 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Caruso's Italian Restaurant. Fourth Ave's Italian eatery is open for dine-in with a few updates. Dine-in services are only provided through reservations and call-ahead, and their capacity is reduced for social distancing. They are still offering their famous "spaghetti, ravioli, chicken, veal, pizza pie," but some items will not be available due to product availability, popularity and prep time. So when you call ahead to reserve, see if they are serving the foods you want. Also, physical menus have been removed, but you can access the menu online. Their hours are tentatively: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. (520) 624-5765. 434 N. Fourth Ave.

Frog & Firkin. Frog and Firkin is open for dine-in eating and hosting local musicians on their patios once again. However, if you're not ready for dining it, they're still operating curbside pickup and free delivery daily from 4 to 8 p.m. Their special delivery/pickup menu includes classics like their chicken and bacon sandwich, the avocado and havarti burger, the chicken and bleu cheese pizza, the Mediterranean salad, and fish & chips. (520) 623–7507. 874 E. University Blvd.