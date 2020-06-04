Quick Bites 

As businesses slowly get back to (the new) normal, we'll be highlighting local restaurants that are re-opening, as well as talking about what new foods and regulations they have. If you have news about restaurants reopening, email jeff@tucsonlocalmedia.com

DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails. DOWNTOWN reopened on Monday, June 1 with reconfigured seating in the restaurant, as well as larger outdoor dining spaces. Chef Janos Wilder took time during the quarantine to work on a new menu as well, which features special items for the summer months like Yucatan plantain encrusted chicken, three mushroom pasta, spiced baby back ribs, calamari and garlic mushroom bread, and pork meatballs with porcini. DOWNTOWN has eliminated bread service and all shared items as part of new health guidelines. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 135 S. Sixth Avenue.

Ten55 Brewing Company. The downtown brewery and sausage house is now open for pick-up food and beer with new extended hours. In addition to their extensive menu of pilsners, ales, IPAs and stouts, they're also selling sausages, pretzels and sandwiches. Orders can be picked up in-person, or via curbside pickup. Ten55's new hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 110 E Congress St. Order online or call (520) 777-7877.

Kingfisher Bar & Grill. On Tuesday, June 2, Kingfisher reopened for take-out orders. They are still waiting to open for dine-in service, which will most likely be at the end of the month. Their new summer take-out menu includes macadamia nut crusted Hawaiian fish, grilled whole ruby trout, New England clam chowder, seasonal mesculun greens, and scallop and shrimp ceviche. In addition, they're also offering "by the quart" orders of their chowder, gumbo, green gazpacho and roast cauliflower red curry. Open for takeout noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 2564 E. Grant Road.

Hotel Congress. Multiple locations in the Congress family are open for business. The Cup Cafe is now open for outdoor dine-in service, and if you spend $20, you'll get 20 percent off wine. Plus, you can still order Cup Cafe's dishes and "take-and-bake" foods to-go. Cup Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday. The Tap Room on the plaza is open for nightly drink specials and plaza eats. Tap Room is open 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Maynards Market is open for takeout with available patio seating. Maynards also unveiled their "virtual market" for online order and carry-out. Maynards is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hotel Congress is located at 311 E. Congress St.

First Watch. First Watch opened all of their Tucson locations on Monday, June 1, and are now offering breakfast, brunch and lunch. They're offering new seasonal specialties like their Hacienda Hash and cold-pressed Watermelon "Wake-Up juice." All First Watch locations are equipped with hand sanitizer stations as well as single-use and digital menus. First Watch will also be open for take-out, which can be ordered online at FirstWatch.com or over the phone, and delivery through UberEats and DoorDash. Tucson locations are 5055 N. Oracle Road, 4775 E. Grant Road, 5350 E. Broadway Blvd. #103, 7189 E. Speedway Blvd. #102 and 10565 N. Oracle Road #103.