Quick Bites 

Beyond Bamba. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is hosting a cooking demonstration at their new Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, in conjunction with the Tucson Jewish Community Center. JCC representatives will show you how to cook some Israeli food staples, such as shakshuka, hummus and sabich. The teaching cooks are Tucson's 2019-2020 Shinshinim Israeli emissaries. This cultural cooking class is open to all skill levels. 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, March 18. Catalyst Arts & Maker Space is located on the bottom floor of the Tucson mall. 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110. $30.

St. Patrick's at Union Public House. The northside gastropub is going green with specials on both food and drink. To start, Union Public House is dishing up a special Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage with local house-cured brisket, cabbage, potatoes, carrots and violet mustard sauce all for $18. They're also hosting a series of drink specials: $3 green beer, $5 Jameson, $7 Irish mule, and $2 off all other Irish whiskies. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. 4340 N. Campbell Ave, suite 103.

St. Patrick's at The Parish. The little island of Louisiana on Oracle is shedding its French roots for the day! The Parish is hosting their annual beer-braised corned beef and cabbage feast, along with their award-winning coriander-crusted lamb stew. Other dishes include root veggies, crème fraiche, herbs and Guinness Reduction dipping sauce. The feast starts at 5 p.m., dinner specials are first come, first served. Tuesday, March 17. 6453 N. Oracle Road.

Red + White Night at Romano's. For their March wine tasting dinner, Romano's Macaroni Grill is pairing some classic wines with four of their dishes. The first course is a choice of chicken parmesan poutine or spinach/artichoke fonduta paired with Lunetta Prosecco. The second course is insalata gargana or mozzarella caprese paired with Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling. The third course is Bella Milanese or Italian Arrabbiata pasta paired with Garnet Pinot Noir. And for dessert, a chocolate cannoli or Italian panna cotta paired with Noble Vines Chardonnay. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. $45 per person. Reserve at macaronigrill.com/winetasting

Wild and Hazy Night. Serial Grillers' River Road location is hosting Sierra Nevada brewery for a celebration of the most opaque craft beers. Along with a release of their new "Wild Little Thing" wild sour, they're bringing three other beers to feature on tap: the Sierraveza lager; the Hazy Lil' Thing hazy IPA; and the Hoppy Anniversary, a special IPA brewed to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The Wild Little Thing is a slightly sour brew with guava, hibiscus and strawberry notes, made with a technique called Kettle Souring for a subtle sourness, the Wild Little Thing clocks in at 5.5 ABV and 7 IBU. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. 1970 W. River Road.

Pi(e) Day at Pueblo Vida. You know Pueblo Vida wouldn't pass up a day to pair their craft beer with the pastries over at Pie Bird Bakery and Cafe. This pie and beer pairing gets you two different four-inch pies with Pueblo Vida beers. I recommend pairing the pies with Pueblo's Raspberry + Coffee Shortcut, their fruited kettle sour, for a tasty combination of roasted and sour notes; or their Check Please, a hefty Imperial Breakfast Stout with chocolate and blueberries. They will have a very limited number of pies, so don't miss out! Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 14. 115 E. Broadway Blvd.

Hockey & Hops. The Tucson Roadrunners hockey team is taking over the Convention Center for a series of craft beer tastings before heading inside the TCC Arena to watch the Roadrunners take on the Texas Stars. Participating breweries include Crooked Tooth Brewing, Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 1912 Brewing, Barrio Brewing, Corbett Brewery, Ten55 Brewing, Dragoon Brewing, Mother Road and more. Entrance gets you craft beer samples, a commemorative mug, and a ticket to the game. A portion of the proceeds donated to the non-profit Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Puck drops at 7 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave. $45.





For the festive day, 1912 is pairing with Daniela's Cooking to feature corned beef and cabbage with three Irish inspired beers. And of course, Irish music will be playing. Among the featured beers is 1912's "Irish Sobriety" red ale, infused with Teeling Irish whiskey, locally made oak staves, and notes of vanilla and dark rum. Rumor has it they might even be breaking out some green beers. Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., suite 105.







