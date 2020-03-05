Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Interfaith Community Services is hosting a benefit event to fight hunger in Tucson. For Empty Bowls, local potters create and donate handmade bowls to represent those going hungry around Tucson. And at the event, attendees can enjoy soup, bread and desserts provided by local restaurants, all while funding ICS's mission to feed the needy. Participating restaurants include Kingfisher, Nadine's Bakery, Claire's Cafe, Cakes for a Cause, Jason's Deli, Iskashitaa Refugee Network and more. Attendees also bring home a handmade bowl made by a local potter for the price of their admission ticket. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. At the Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road. $25.

North vs. South Wine Tasting. Maynards Market & Kitchen is hosting a special wine tasting event where you can find out once and for all which hemisphere makes the best vino. Maynards is pouring three wines from the northern hemisphere and three from the south. While the north hosts iconic wine locales like France and Italy, the south is overall cooler and receives more ultraviolet light. This has resulted in up-and-coming grow areas like Australia and Chile. Taste to find out which is better, but don't get too topsy-turvy. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12, or free for Maynards Wine Club members.

Brodie's Chili Cook Off 2020. Brodie's Tavern is bringing back their annual cooking competition, where the public gets to try some of the best (and spiciest) local chilis. Not only do you get to taste the food, you also get to vote for the best chili in multiple categories: secret recipe, scorching hot, sweet mild and more. On top of the food, Brodie's will also have games like pool and Jenga to play during the fest. And it's at a bar, so mix some craft cocktails with some of the spiciest stews around. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7. 2449 N. Stone Ave.

Marco's Pizza Opens in Vail. After opening his first franchise Marco's Pizza in Oro Valley in 2008, Jack Ziegler is opening a third pizza shop in Vail. Marco's Pizza, regarded as the fastest growing pizza company in the United States, features Italian classics like old world pepperoni and three-cheese blends, as well as sub sandwiches like the chicken club and steak & cheese. The new Vail location is at 13370 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.





ON TAP

Mead Tasting at Caps & Corks. Superstition Meadery is bringing their specialty Nordic beverages to Caps & Corks. This free sampling of the honey-infused alcohol will be accompanied by music from Flatlander Jim. And if you like the honey wine enough, you can pick up a bottle to go. Superstition Meadery, based out of Prescott, makes both mead and hard cider. Among their many varieties are meads made with mesquite honey, meads featuring orange and vanilla notes, meads with pineapple and juniper and much more. And for the very adventurous, they even have a peanut butter and jelly mead! 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 6. 3830 W. River Road, Ste. 100.

Slushie Throwdown at Craft. A hard cider is a great time, as is a slushie. But a cider slushie? That might just be too good to be true, and might make us actually wish it was the middle of summer. The folks from Cider Corps have perfected the art of the "cider slushie" and are bringing their wares to Craft, A Modern Drinkery. This Slushie Throwdown features kiwi/cherry and pomegranate slushies on tap. Plus, Mestizo Sonoran Bistro will be out front serving food, and representatives from Cider Corps will be on site to answer any questions you might have about their wild concoctions. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Gran Fondo: Official After Party. After the great bicycling event, Ten55 Brewing Company is home to a block party with live music, food and (obviously) beer. Ten55 Brewing, known for their German-style beers and sausages, are going to be creating an especially large tap list and menu for this party. There will also be raffles and awards throughout. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Diabetes Association and Wheels for Kids. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7. 110 E. Congress St.

SMaSHed In The Desert 2020. Quick: What's the definition of "smash"? If you said anything other than a "single malt and single hop" beer, you haven't been spending enough time around Harbottle, Button, 1912, and Crooked Tooth brewing companies, which all happen to be participating in this year's SMaSH brewing competition. This even pits three teams of two breweries each against each other, releasing a new single malt/single hop beer. And the public gets to try the beers out and decide on the winner! 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. 3820 S. Palo Verde, #102. $20.