February 27, 2020 Chow » Quick Bites

Quick Bites 

Tea Tasting at Catalyst. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is hosting Chantilly Tea at their new Catalyst Arts & Maker Space for an afternoon of tea exploration. Tamara Read, certified tea specialist and proprietor of Chantilly, will go over multiple loose-leaf teas, such as oolong, black, green and white. You'll learn the ins and outs of different tea types, and how they achieve their unique flavors. Scones will even be provided with the drinks to complete the event. Participants will also be given a selection of free tea samples to take home. You'll be a tea snob in no time! 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Located on the bottom floor of the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110. $20.

Portal Cocktails grand opening. From the minds behind Ermanos Beer & Wine Bar comes Portal Cocktails, a "transformational experience" with a unique atmosphere designed to be far more than just another place to grab a late-night drink. Although the menu is still under wraps, Portal is dedicating itself to "craft cocktails." What we do know for sure is that the Fourth Avenue location was designed by local architect Rob Paulus, and the design is just as much an art piece as are the fancy drinks. Opening 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. 220 N. Fourth Ave. 21+

Pop-Up Souk. The Elfa Refugee & Youth Empowerment nonprofit is hosting their third pop-up souk (or souq), a celebration of Syrian foods where you can eat as well as learn. This event features Syrian sweets, finger foods and chak chak, the Tatarstani fried cake often paired with hazelnuts or dried fruit. The souk also features two classes on how to make your own Syrian sweets. The proceeds from this ELFA event will go to support a Syrian family and a Russian family who recently came to Tucson. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. At Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

Copper Mine Brewing's Third Anniversary Weekend. One day isn't enough to celebrate a local brewery reaching three years, so Copper Mine Brewing Co. is stretching the festivities out to three whole days and inviting some friends along. On Friday and Saturday, Copper Mine will have Molecular Munchies food truck and Andrea's Gourmet Cannolis along with new merchandise. On Saturday, they will also be releasing three beers throughout the day along with a DJ and prize giveaways. And on Sunday, they'll be hosting Bastard Burger as a perfect complement to their craft beer. The party starts 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and lasts through Sunday, March 1. 3455 S. Palo Verde Road, Suite 135.

History on Tap 2020. While it can be tough to remember the difference between "historic" and "historical," you can rest assured the Arizona History Museum's speakeasy party will be both. For History On Tap 2020, the museum is "celebrating" the 100th anniversary of Prohibition by inviting a whole slew of breweries to share their brews, along with local food vendors and live music from the University of Arizona's Fred Fox School of Music. Participating breweries include Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., Corbett Brewing Co., Old Bisbee Brewing Company, Harbottle Brewing Co., Barrio Brewing Co., Copper Hop Ranch Farm Brewery and many more. You're invited to dress in your best 1920s-themed costumes and enjoy samples from each participating brewery and distillery. History on Tap is an annual event by Los Amigos, Friends of Arizona History, Inc., and the AHS Southern Arizona Chapter Board to support the Arizona Historical Society's Arizona History Museum. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. 949 E. Second St. $40.

Sentinel Peak East Anniversary Party. Sentinel Peak is celebrating their move to the east side exactly one year ago with live music, food and drink specials all day. Described as Sentinel Peak East's biggest party of the year, they'll also be serving up some racks of ribs and smoked brisket to complement their craft beers. I recommend either their dark Dewpoint Dunkel or the lighter Salida del Sol Amber as a great pair for the barbeque. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. 9155 E. Tanque Verde Road, suite 177.

Cookies & Cocktails. Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ is celebrating the great Girl Scout Cookie Season with a series of signature cocktails, and this is your last chance to enjoy them. Get in before Sunday, March 1, to enjoy cookie cocktails their mixologists have concocted. These include Thin Mint, Samoa, Tagalong and Lemon-Ups cocktails, along with beer and wine pairings. Girls Scouts will also be on site selling cookies. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1. 1801 N. Stone Ave.

