Quick Bites 

Celebrate the fact that prohibition is no longer relevant with a night of food and drinks at Sullivan's Steakhouse. This multi-course evening pairs several cocktails with fancy dishes, including a French 75 cocktail with seared scallop, smoked salmon deviled eggs and grapes; the Barrel-Aged Vieux Carré cocktail with a Manhattan strip steak and glazed fingerling potatoes; and the Blood & Sand cocktail with a cheese plate of gorgonzola, fig preserve, truffle oil and much more. Here's to a better '20s than a century ago. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. 1785 E. River Road. $65. RSVP at sullivanssteakhouse.com 21+

Iberian Peninsula wine tasting. Maynards Market & Kitchen is hosting a special wine tasting event celebrating everyone's favorite southwestern European peninsula. Home to Spain and Portugal, and the oft-overlooked Andorra, Iberia is known for its rich, full-bodied wines. But there are more than reds and whites to be found; Portugal is known for its specialty green wines, and strong ports abound. Maynards is letting you taste some of the more overlooked wines of this special region. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Free for Maynards Wine Club members.

Donut Bar opening. The San Diego-based artisan donut shop is coming to downtown, and they're giving away free donuts and swag throughout the day. Donut Bar is known for their wild and fancy pastries, such as the Nutella donut and the bacon and bourbon donut. The first 100 people in line will get exclusive Donut Bar bags, and there will be free donuts and balloons for kids. Doors open at 8 a.m. and close when they sell out. Saturday, Feb. 22. 33 N. Sixth Ave.

Cupping Coffee at Catalyst. SAACA's new Catalyst art and makerspace at the Tucson mall is hosting Yellow Brick Coffee for a class teaching you how to perceive coffee like the experts. What do words like mouthfeel and acidity have to do with coffee? You're about to find out. This tasting class features three coffees, and instructors will discuss "their origins, producers, milling process, and roasting recipe." 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 22. Catalyst is located on the bottom floor of the Tucson mall. 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110. $15 for non-members, $13 for members.

Breakfast & Brunch w/ Chef Kyle Nottingham. Flying Aprons, Tucson's newest cooking school, is inviting chef Kyle Nottingham of Prep & Pastry, August Rhodes Market and Commoner & Co. to discuss what makes the perfect brunch. But this is more than a food tasting; at this hands-on class, you can learn to prepare brunch staples at home, including poaching your own egg. It's finally getting warm again, and that calls for embracing the brunch lifestyle! 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. 1702 N. Stone Ave. $69.

Mardi Gras Festival at The Parish. The owners of The Parish are embracing their roots for their ninth annual mardi gras celebration, which includes a crawfish boil and alligator roast. (Where did they even find an alligator to roast in Tucson?) Drinks include Hurricanes and a tap takeover from Abita Brewing Company out of Louisiana. The evening also includes plenty of music courtesy of Tiny House of Funk, Brian Dean Trio, the Muffulettas, River Road Ramblers, Mike Herbert Prison Band and many more. 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. 6453 N. Oracle Road. No reservations needed, first come first served.

Fat Tuesday at Kingfisher. For the 26th year in a row, Kingfisher Bar & Grill is celebrating Mardi Gras with a blowout of music and food. Their specialty Fat Tuesday menu includes Southern classics like a fish and shrimp gumbo with Andouille sausage, deep-fried cornmeal-crusted catfish, New Orleans bread pudding, baked oysters, and Cajun red beans with rice. Kingfisher owners Jeff Azersky and Jim Murphy are allowing you one last bash before giving it all up for Lent. The evening also features New Orleans and zydeco music courtesy of Dr. Mojo, with accordion, violin and more. 8 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 25. 2564 E. Grant Road.

Weekend brunch at Penca. In getting ready for the warm springtime, Penca Ristorante owner Patricia Schwabe is bringing back their weekend brunch specials. The new menu is inspired by Central Mexican dishes and includes dishes like Encacnhuatadas, which are corn tortillas filled with mushrooms, hominy, greens and garlic with a guajillo peanut sauce; Molletes, which is toast topped with refried beans, avocado and queso Menonita; and Lonche de Pancita, which is a special braised pork belly on bread with avocado, cream, salsa and beans. And it wouldn't be brunch without some fancy drinks to start your day, in this case Penca is serving beverages like the "Solanum" with tequila, tomatoes, tomatillos, rotating chiles and lemon, garnished with pickled nopal. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. 50 E. Broadway Blvd.