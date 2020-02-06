Quick Bites 

It's that time of the year again! Tucson Botanical Gardens are hosting one of the most delicious and fancy culinary events around. SAVOR features more than 50 of Southern Arizona's finest chefs, wineries, breweries and restaurants to highlight what makes eating great around town. For this seventh annual show, participating restaurants include Penca Restaurante, Beyond Bread, BOCA Tacos y Tequila, Seis Kitchen, Peppersauce Kitchen, Sand-Reckoner Vineyards, Rune Wines, Barrio Brewing, Dragoon Brewing, Whiskey Del Bac and many more. According to the Botanical Gardens, "This foodie festival will showcase the diversity of the heritage foods and ingredients throughout the Southwest region." This event is a collaboration between the Botanical Gardens, SAACA and Local First Arizona. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. General admission $79/VIP (reserved parking and early entry) $125. 2150 N. Alvernon Way. 21+

Wine Tasting Gala Fundraiser. Arizona Wine Collective is hosting a wine tasting in support of Desert Voices, Tucson's LGBT chorus. The tasting includes five local wines paired with complimentary hors d'oeuvres. Forty percent of ticket purchases supports Desert Voices singers to attend the GALA 2020 Festival. Of course, Arizona Wine Collective is always a good place to buy a full bottle, and 10 percent of all wine bottle purchases will also be donated to Desert Voices. There is also an option to have beer instead of wine. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155. $25.

The Parish specialty dinner. The Parish, known as "Tucson's only Southern Fusion Gastropub," is celebrating the head brewer of 1912 Brewing Company with a specialty four-course dinner. Featuring the delicious work of Chef Travis Peters, this dinner also includes two 1912 craft beers: the Sour de Salle peach sour and the Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Gose with strawberries from California Giant Berry Farms, rhubarb, Mexican vanilla, and hints of graham crackers. Head over to The Parish for a blend of local beer and Southern cooking. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. $40.

Anello Beer Dinner. Well, it's now Arizona Beer Week, so that means there are more beer events happening around town than you can shake a growler at. One such tasty event includes Pueblo Vida Brewing and Anello Pizzeria teaming up to celebrate beer and Italian food. What a combo! 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. The evening includes two dinner opportunities, one starting at 5 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. $60.



Second Annual San Diego Take Over. Craft, A Modern Drinkery is celebrating "America's Finest City" by hosting four breweries out of San Diego. This second annual event features multiple one-off brews and collaborations, such as the Super Mario Tart kettle sour from Pizza Port Brewing, the Viking Space Probe double IPA from Stone Brewing, the Thimble Country lager from Modern Times Beer, and the Marine Dream hazy IPA from Coronado Brewing Co. Molecular Munchies food truck will also be on site dishing out food to go along with your beer. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.





For Arizona Beer Week, Pueblo Vida Brewing Company is releasing two limited-edition infusions. First up, it's the Orange Medley "Highly Compatible" Double IPA, made in collaboration with Wren House Brewing. This DIPA includes multiple citrus notes, including navel and blood orange on top of a hoppy finish. They're also releasing a non-alcoholic beer, the dry-hopped POG juice (passionfruit-orange-guava) featuring Riwaka & Citra hops. It's a tropical time for all. 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. 115 E. Broadway Blvd.