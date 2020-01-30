Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Copenhagen Imports are teaming up for an event that mixes art and food, featuring some of Tucson's top chefs. Throughout the Copenhagen Imports furniture store, Art of Plating stations will feature chefs showing off their expertly designed food dishes, and attendees get to try them out and vote for their favorite. Featured chefs include Moody Elbarasi from The Coronet, John Martinez from Tito & Pep, Roderick Ledesma from PY Steakhouse at Casino Del Sol, David Solorzano from Penca Restaurante and more. Proceeds benefit the Community Food Bank. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. 3660 E. Fort Lowell Road. $55.

Chinese New Year Dinner at Carriage House. Chef Janos Wilder and Chef Devon Sanner of The Carriage House are celebrating the Year of the Rat with a special five-course menu for New Years. Dishes include the "Yusheng Prosperity Toss Salad," with salmon, jicama, daikon, pickled ginger, wontons and plum sauce; the lobster Xo dumpling with pork shumai and shrimp spring roll; roasted quail stuffed with rice, with citrus glaze and ginger scallion sauce; and red-cooked pork with Shanghai Nian Gao. The Carriage House will also be welcoming back the Jade Lion dancers to celebrate the New Year. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. 125 S. Arizona Ave. $87.50.

ON TAP

click to enlarge

Mezcal tastings at El Crisol. The newly named El Crisol bar (formerly Exo Bar) hosts a public mezcal tasting every Thursday evening, hosted by owner Doug Smith—except when he's off in Mexico finding new mezcal. If you've ever visited El Crisol or talked with Smith, then you know there's basically an endless amount to learn about mezcal: geographic varietals, distilling techniques, ingredient harvesting and more. But even if you don't want to study up on this southern spirit, El Crisol's dozens of mezcal options ensures you'll learn a good amount about the drink. The price of admission gets you several pours of high quality mezcal straight from the proprietor. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. 403 N. Sixth Ave. $20.

Girl Scout Cookie pairing. Multiple locations around town are celebrating this cookie holiday season. 1912 Brewing Co. is concocting three specialty pairing flights. Which 1912 craft beer goes best with Girl Scout cookies? 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. The very next day, Caps & Corks are also hosting a beer and cookie pairing. And at each location, a local Girl Scout troops will be on-hand to sell boxes of cookies. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. 3830 W. River Road.

Boots 'n' Brews 2020. Tanque Verde Ranch is hosting their fourth annual Boots 'n' Brews event, which pairs multiple local craft beers with a cowboy food cookout. Participating breweries include Crooked Tooth, Dillinger, Sentinel Peak, Barrio, Copper Mine and more. The "Cowboy Cookout" menu includes BBQ ribs, fire-roasted veggies hamburgers, beer brats, and baked potatoes as well as a pizza and street taco station. A day pass is open to the public, which includes tastings and dinner, but for the real Tanque Verde fanatics, check out the whole weekend package. 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. 14301 E. Speedway Blvd. $55 for general admission, $200 for full weekend package.