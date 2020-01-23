Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Chefs Janos and Devon of The Carriage House are hosting a special cooking (and eating!) event for you to better appreciate the food culture we have here in Tucson. The chefs will be preparing and discussing dishes that feature the flavors and ingredients from our region, and better yet, you get to eat those dishes. Meals include a smoked poblano, mushroom and cheese Oaxacan flauta; a Sonoran chile and squash soup; quail stuffed with green chile masa and chorizo; and habanero pepita pesto-stuffed chicken breast. Recipes and wine will be provided with entrance. It's time to learn while you eat, and learn about what you eat! 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. 125 S. Arizona Ave. $70 plus tax. To reserve, call (520) 615-6100 or email Megan@DOWNTOWNKitchen.com

New Year Celebration at Tucson Chinese Cultural Center. As we move from the Year of the Pig to the Year of the Rat, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting a celebration featuring authentic Chinese food, arts and demonstrations. Start this new year and decade enjoying some delicious Chinese dishes. There will also be games for children and lion dance performances. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. 1288 W. River Road. $5, children under 12 years old enter for free.

1912 Pie Pairing. 1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating national pie day, and that turns out to be even more fun than the 3.14 kind. 1912 is teaming up with Daniela's Cooking to bring you a specialty "pie flight." This includes three home-made pies from Daniela's, paired with three 1912 craft beers. If only they can figure out how to get pies on tap next time... 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.



On Tap

Dillinger Brewing: Beer Releases & Three-Year Anniversary. It's a big weekend over at Dillinger Brewing Company, where they're busting out cans of a spacey brew and celebrating their birthday. On Friday, they're releasing their "Osiris-REx Recon" cans in celebration of the Recon phase of NASA's OSIRIS REx mission headquartered at the University of Arizona. The Recon is an IPA that is "generously hopped" with Galaxy and Comet hops, reaching a nice 7.1 percent ABV and 65 IBUs. They're also releasing a special Lemon Rosemary Sour brew made in collaboration with Tucson Hop Shop, and also releasing a new Barrel-aged Wild Ale. On Saturday, they will be hosting live art and music performances, plus breaking out some special bottles from the cellar and experimenting with dessert pairings for their Chocolate Cherry Stout. And all this right around Dillinger Days, no less! Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25. 3895 N. Oracle Road.

Founders Feature at Craft. Out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders Brewing Co. is stopping by Craft, A Modern Drinkery to showcase some specialty, extra-strong beers. Craft will be featuring five Founders' beer on tap, including the "French Toast Bastard," a bourbon barrel-aged Scotch Ale with syrup and cinnamon hints, that reaches a mighty 11 percent ABV; the "Curmudgeon's Better Half," an Old Ale brewed with molasses and a staggering 12.7 percent ABV; and the 2017 Canadian Breakfast Stout, which includes a blend of coffees and imported chocolate flavors aged in bourbon barrels, with 11.7 percent ABV and 45 IBU. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Girl Scout Cookie Pairing at Tap & Bottle. It's the most wonderful time of the year! The time when you inhale an entire sleeve of Thin Mints and wake up in a dizzy stupor. Tap & Bottle's northside location is embracing the season with specialty flights of either Borderlands Brewing craft beers or Flying Leap Vineyards wines paired with Girl Scouts cookies. And better yet, a portion of the proceeds are going to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. On top of all this, Girl Scouts will be on site selling boxes of cookies. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. 7254 N. Oracle Road.