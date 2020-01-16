Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

. Alvernon Way's Doubletree Hotel is getting a new eatery with Copper Rock, which features a wide variety of foods from Chef Alan Lambert. Dishes range from Ahi nachos to Greek salad to ribeye and a wide selection of specialty burgers. The menu also includes multiple vegan and vegetarian options. But where Copper Rock really shines is their drink menu, featuring more than a dozen specialty cocktails, as well as plenty of wine and beer. While Copper Rock Craft Eatery has already served up dishes for a few specialty events, this is their official grand opening event, and that means you can get 30 percent off your meal, excluding alcohol. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. 445 S. Alvernon Way.

Vegan Brews and BBQ at Crooked Tooth. Southern Fried Vegan food company is coming to Crooked Tooth Brewing, showcasing their special brand of vegan soul food. Their menu includes organic as well as gluten free options, all vegan of course. Menu highlights include fried "chickun," mac and cheese, jambalaya, Cajun corn, beer-cheese battered Beyond Burgers and more. Mix this vegan soul food with one of Crooked Tooth's specialty beers for a fully craft meal. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 228 E. Sixth Street.

Dillinger Days Speakeasy and Food Truck Roundup. It's back! Hotel Congress is traveling to the 1930s for this annual celebration of the capture of "public enemy" John Dillinger right here in Tucson. But this event is more than historical reenactment, it's a resurrection of all things fun about the '30s. The "Dillinger Speakeasy" at Hotel Congress on Saturday is an exclusive party featuring whiskey tastings, appetizers, cigars, live music and reenactments. Proceeds go to the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation to assist with unmet needs in the fire service community. The Dillinger Food Truck roundup on Sunday is a big tasty bonus to the Dillinger festivities, featuring Black Market BBQ, Don Pedro's Peruvian Bistro, Sonoran Snoballs, You Sly Dog, Haus of Brats and more food trucks. The Dillinger Speakeasy takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $45. The Dillinger Food Truck roundup takes place Sunday, Jan. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. just across the street at Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.

On Tap

"Las Hermanas" release at Borderlands Brewing. This release party celebrates a cross-border collaboration of female brewers. How awesome is that? The "Las Hermanas" hazy IPA was brewed throughout December by the women of Borderlands Brewing Company and Cerveza Rrey in Monterrey, Mexico. The new brew will be sold throughout Mexico and Arizona, and is expected to be the first of many "transnational collaborations amongst the beer sisterhood," Las Hermanas. To celebrate the occasion, Borderlands Brewing is hosting a beer release party at the same time as Cerveza Rrey in Monterrey. According to Borderlands, this hazy IPA was crafted with a WLP067 Coastal Haze Yeast Blend, donated by White Labs Yeast. The international brew features tropical, fruity flavors, including mango and pineapple notes. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. 119 E. Toole Ave.

Artisan Popcorn Flights at Dillinger Brewing. We all know popcorn is a classic bar snack, but is it a classic brewery snack? Dillinger Brewing Company is getting craft popcorn to go along with four of their craft beers, courtesy of POPPED Artisan Popcorn. These "Artisan Popcorn Flights" are each paired with a special brew: the Serrano Seduction American wheat is paired with Green Chile Popcorn, the English Stout is paired with churro-flavored popcorn, and there are multiple other combinations to try out. 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. 3895 N. Oracle Road.

Free Mead Tasting at 1912 Brewing. Try out one of the oldest forms of alcohol when 1912 Brewing Co. invites Superstition Meadery to share their wares. Mead (occasionally known as honey wine, although there are some differences) is created by fermenting honey with specialty fruits, spices and grains. Superstition uses Arizona honey for their craft mead, which can range from dry to sweet. Representatives will be on site to talk shop. Enjoy the free tasting from Superstition, and then get 10 percent off a flight, or a glass. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

REVEL's Grand Tasting Sunday. REVEL wine bar is celebrating their third anniversary weekend by pouring "some of the most sought after and prestigious Champagnes" in their catalog. And even more exciting, the side-by-side tasting will be blind! Can you tell the difference between a Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2007 and a Petit-Bajan Ambrosie Grand Cru? How about a Krug Grand Cuvee from a Pierre Gimonnet & Fils "Special Club" 2012? If not, after this special REVEL event, you might be able to. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. 416 E. Ninth St. $80. Reserve online.

Mother Road Brewing at Tap & Bottle. To celebrate the new year, Tap & Bottle's downtown location is hosting a variety of Mother Road Brewing's beers on tap: the 8th Anniversary Doppelbock, Sunday Drive Lager, Tower Station IPA and Lost Highway Black IPA. In addition, Pop's Hot Chicken Food Truck will be serving up food for the event. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. 403 N. Sixth Ave.