Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Beer Dinner at The Dutch Eatery. The Dutch is hosting a specialty "From the Field" five-course wild game dinner by chef Marcus van Winden. Dishes include pheasant terrine with Belgian endive and arugula salad; house-cured wild boar bruschetta with sauerkraut and mustard; "hazenpeper" rabbit; roasted venison with Brussels sprouts and potatoes au gratin. Each of these dishes is also paired with a beer from Modern Times, including the Abbadon Helles Lager, Black House Stout, Mythic Worlds Hazy IPA and more. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 943 E. University Blvd. $69 per person. 21+

click to enlarge

Free healthy eating class at Catalyst. Start this new year on a healthy note with a free nutrition class at Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, the new location of the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. This nutrition class, hosted by the Happy Vegan Couple, covers the benefits of increasing the amount of plants in your diet. It's a workshop introducing not only the health effects, but offering meal ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner for healthy dishes all day long. 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. 4500 N.

click to enlarge

The French Alliance of Tucson (Alliance Française de Tucson) is bringing a French culinary tradition to Tucson. It’s a type of cake filled with frangipane, a cream made from sweet almonds, butter, eggs and sugar. The puffy cake usually includes a small charm, the fève, hidden inside. Galette des Rois is baked throughout January in France to celebrate the day the Three Kings (Rois) visited baby Jesus. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 2099 E. River Road. $5 for Alliance Française de Tucson members, $10 for non-members.

Wine Dinner at Romano’s Macaroni Grill.Romano’s is toasting the new year by reimagining some of their most beloved dishes in a four-course meal, each dish paired with an international wine. Courses include toasted cheese ravioli or formaggio garlic bruschetta, paired with Chloe Rose; roasted rosemary potato soup or arugula caprese salad paired with Benziger Chardonnay; short rib ravioli cacciatore or wild mushroom chicken fettuccine alfredo paired with Trapiche Malbec; and somehow even more! 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. 5100 E. Broadway Blvd. $45 per person.

On Tap

Dragoon/Pueblo Vida Collaboration Release. Caps & Corks is home to the first great beer collab of the year! In December, Dragoon and Pueblo Vida brewing put the finishing touches on their collaborative “Chirality IPA” and are releasing it this week. Chirality is a kind of scientific asymmetry, often found in chemistry. Does this hint at what Dragoon and Pueblo Vida are up to with this collaboration? Well we don’t have to guess, because Pueblo Vida recently released the info on this anticipated collab: This craft beer was brewed with Great Western 2-Row, C-15 and C-60 malts, and Unmalted Sonoran White Wheat from BKW Farms in Marana. It was also dry-hopped with a nugget and experimental hop blend. This release event also features Dragoon’s and Pueblo Vida’s own IPAs, so you can taste every part of the Venn diagram. 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. 3830 W. River Road.

Hot Toddies at 1912 Brewing. Last year, 1912 Brewing’s specialty craft beer hot toddies turned out to be so tasty, they decided to bring them back. While typically made of liquor, water, honey, herbs and spices, 1912 is replacing the liquor with their beer. They’re offering up two different types of their experimental hot toddies. Warm up for January! 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., Ste. 105.

Sentinel Peak Sixth Anniversary. Sentinel Peak Brewing Company is celebrating another year in the books with brisket, ribs, live music, giveaways and plenty of beer. Sentinel Peak will be serving up their Anniversary Strong Ale, which is an American style ale reaching 8.2 percent ABV and 40 IBU. Congratulations, Sentinel Peak, only 15 more years and you can legally drink. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. 4746 E. Grant Road.

Buqui Bichi Brewing at Caps & Corks. Buqui Bichi, the first craft brewery out of Hermosillo, Mexico, are stopping by Caps & Corks. They’re taking over four taps, and will also have cans on site for purchase: citrusy “Sahuaripa” IPA, the creamy and roasted Talega coffee stout, the Chúcata amber ale, and the malty and sweet 21 pale ale. Representatives from Buqui Bichi will also be onsite to talk about their beers. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.