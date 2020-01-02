Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Have you ever sampled the specialty Mexican spirit mezcal? How about 150 different types of it? Because that's roughly how many types of mezcal El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar) has in their collection. And El Crisol founder Doug Smith likes nothing more than serving up some specialty sips and telling you all about the intricacies and story of this borderlands beverage. Where was it distilled? Was it aged in clay pots? What kind of agave went into this, anyhow? Twenty dollars gets you several pours of high quality mezcal and "an education on it to boot." 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. 403 N. Sixth Ave. $20.

Plant Based Junk Food. Tucson Hop Shop and Vuture Food (who tout themselves as "The Vegan Future of Food") are joining forces to offer up plant-based substitutes for some classic junk food, such as fried shrimp, crispy chicken sandwiches and "shrimp dogs." Just in time for the start of the new decade, they're offering up a preview of what food might just look like in the future. Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

On Tap

Stout Night at Arizona Beer House. It's an evening full of big, brawny beers, courtesy of Modern Times and Odell Brewing. Arizona Beer House will have beers from both breweries available, including the Modern Times Golden Hammer, an 8 percent oak-aged golden dessert stout with cacao nibs and vanilla; the Odell Barreled Treasure, an imperial stout aged in both bourbon and rum barrels with cold brew coffee; and the Modern Times Black House Vanilla Latte, Modern Times' classic Black House oatmeal coffee stout brewed with creamy vanilla. These hefty beers are available all night, along with savory Maltese Pastizzis from Malta Joe's Baked Goods. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. 150 S. Kolb Road.

Sonoran Dog Sundays at Catalina Brewing. It's a quartet worthy of the Sonoran Desert's name. For those in the mood for a nice carby meal, Catalina Brewing Company is offering up authentic Sonoran hot dogs, a side of chips, fresh guacamole and one of their craft beers, all for $10. Can you really call yourself a Tucsonan if you haven't already worked through a Sonoran hot dog brimming with green salsa, pinto beans, mustard, jalapeños, cotija cheese and more? And at a local brewery no less! Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120.

Chiltepin Red Pint Night. Every Wednesday, Button Brew House features one of their craft beers for 50 percent off. And this Wednesday, they're highlighting their Chiltepín spicy Red Ale. While the initial stats for this flagship brew can seem average (6.2 percent ABV and 16 IBU), it's the flavor that gets you. This is Button's interpretation of a Sonoran-style spice beer, brewed with chiltepin peppers, lime zest and lemon peels. This brew actually tastes red. It packs one spicy kick, and you can try it for half-off. 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. 6800 N. Camino Martin.

Toast to Tucson. Kick off the new year by getting a better taste of your town! Taste of Tucson is on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. They will tour multiple appetizers and signature cocktails, wine or beer pairings to show you Tucson's best happy hour spots. Tours meet in front of Agustin Kitchen in the courtyard of the Mercado San Agustin, and roughly last two and a half hours. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Book at tasteoftucsondowntown.com.

Newjaarsreceptie at The Dutch. We're going back to the old country at The Dutch Eatery & Refuge, celebrating the New Year the Dutch way. They'll be serving up treats and drinks from the Netherlands, including Dutch meatballs, potato cakes, Dutch doughnuts (Oliebollen), champagne and Dutch pea soup. The Eatery says they'll even have plenty of "Kopstootjes, Grolsch and Bischopswijn!" And as is tradition, be sure to wear orange when you attend. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. 943 E. University Blvd. $13 per person.