December 26, 2019 Chow » Quick Bites

Hanukkah Latkes at Ermanos. They're back! Ermanos Craft Beer & Wine Bar is embracing the season by serving up some specialty latke plates with house apple sauce and sour cream for $9. And if you want to make them extra special, you can upgrade the dish with a flute of Prosecco for $15. Either way, these potato pancakes are sure to pair well with a craft beer or two. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. 220 N. Fourth Ave. $9 to $15.

New Year's Eve at Hacienda del Sol. Not sure where you want to eat for New Year's, but know you want to eat a lot? Lucky for you, Hacienda del Sol is cooking up a special menu at The Grill, curated by Executive Chef Bruce Yim and his award-winning team. Starters include grilled octopus, tomato crostata, French onion soup, and ahi tartare; Entrées include Kurabota pork chop with white cheddar green chile grits, lobster pot pie, duck breast with candied blood orange, salmon in sweet potato puree, and scallop with shrimp risotto. 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Prices vary.

New Year's Eve at Sullivan's. It's a four-course countdown at Sullivan's for New Year's Eve. They're breaking out many of their signature items for the occasion, including their filet mignon cheesesteak rolls and iceberg lettuce wedge with bleu cheese crumbles. On the menu is also wagyu bone-in strip, grilled asparagus three-cheese mac, lobster bisque and seasonal salmon. And for dessert, they're serving banana bread pudding, cheesecake, key lime pie and chocolate-covered strawberries. 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. 1785 E. River Road. $85.

Cannoli and Beer Pairing at Copper Mine Brewing Co. Take the beer, take the cannoli. Copper Mine Brewing Co. is teaming up with Andrea's Gourmet food for a wide range of flavors. They're giving you the option of pairing four different flavors of cannoli with their craft beers. I'm suggesting pairing with their big, bad Imperial Double stout for a diversity of flavors, or their Irish Red for a malty, caramel kick. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. 3455 S. Palo Verde Road, Ste. 135.

Crooked Yoga at Crooked Tooth. When it comes to good deals, Crooked Tooth Brewing knows what's up. Often, you could spend more than $5 on a beer or a yoga session, but they're offering $5 for yoga and a pint! Get zen, and then get even more zen by combining their yoga and craft brews for a truly enlightening experience. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your own mat. Any person under 21 must be accompanied by a guardian. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. 228 E. Sixth Street. $5. 

New Year's Eve at Tap & Bottle. Depending on your penchant for partying, you have two NYE options at Tap & Bottle. T&B's downtown location is having a classic NYE affair with a champagne toast at midnight, plus a craft beer toast at 5 p.m. There will also be live music from Febbo Fuentes, DJ Carl Hanni and mariachis. T&B's northside location is hosting a family-friendly "Noon Year's Eve" with Ciao Down Pizza food truck, face painting, balloon animals, and even a kid-friendly toast at noon. T&B Downtown: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. 403 N. Sixth Ave. #135. Free. T&B North: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7254 N. Oracle Road. Free. Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Batch's Fourth Anniversary. Batch whiskey bar is turning four years old, and to celebrate the occasion, they're hosting a round of fours: Old Fashioneds all day are $4, select drafts are $4, Moscow mules are $4, doughnuts are two for $4, and they're serving special rare whiskey flights with four pours each. It's gonna be an un-four-gettable night! 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday, Jan. 1. 118 E. Congress St.

Tucson Weekly

