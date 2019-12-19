Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Celebrate the holidays Italian style with Tavolino's multi-course meal the "Feast of the Seven Fishes." This specialty dinner features six seafood-inspired dishes: cozze impanate al forno with baked mussels, marinated white anchovies, house-cured Atlantic salmon with crostini, bruschetta and creamy baccalà, and seafood lasagna or fresh sea bass. Only available on Christmas Eve. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. 2890 E. Skyline Drive. $65/person, tax and gratuity not included.It's the time for special Christmas meals at restaurants all around town! Cushing Street's hottest new(ish) restaurant is breaking out the Chinese food for a special Christmas Eve dinner. In addition to their regular menu, The Coronet will be serving Chinese Fish Soup, Coronado Hot Chinese Pork Dumplings and Cashew Chicken. No reservations are required, and this dinner coincides with their holiday happy hour. 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. 198 W. Cushing St.

Holiday Dining at Penca Restaurante. Penca Executive Chef Solorzano and owner Patricia Schwabe are celebrating the holidays with the "Noche Buena Buffet" showcasing a variety of traditional Mexican dishes: green corn tamales, carrot soup, salad with jicama and blood orange, Navideño potatoes, calabacitas and more. Rompope, a classic holiday milk punch will be offered along with other seasonal drinks. 11 a.m. to 4 pm. for lunch, and 4 pm. to 7 pm. for dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 24. 50 E. Broadway Blvd. Lunch is $32, dinner is $40. Children 4 and under are free. Reservations can be made at info@pencarestaurante.com.

click to enlarge

Christmas Buffet at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Celebrate Christmas in a truly desert way with this specialty buffet inspired by local foods. Main dishes are mesquite-smoked prime rib, prickly pear-glazed cornish hens, duchess potatoes, butternut squash risotto, and a green bean and smoked oyster mushroom bake. Sides include quinoa-stuffed acorn squash, grilled veggie crudites, spiced carrot soup, and chiltepin-agave-glazed rainbow carrots. At three times on Christmas: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. $60. Make reservations by calling (520) 883-3046, or via email at ktremmel@craftculinary.com. Please note: A Desert Museum admission ticket or membership is required to participate. 2021 N. Kinney Road.

Downtown Kitchen holiday meals. Janos Wilder's DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails is celebrating the holidays with a special run of Tucsonan dishes showcasing the flavors of the region: the Oaxacan tomato soup, roast turkey adobado, and warm Oaxacan bread pudding with cranberry ice cream and mezcal hard sauce. The regular dinner menu will also be offered. 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. $45 per person/$20 per child aged 10 and under. 135 S. Sixth Ave.

On Tap

click to enlarge

Dillinger IPA Can Release. Dillinger Brewing Company is releasing their signature West Coast IPA in 16oz cans, so you can bring it home or impress at your holiday party. The Dillinger IPA reaches up to 6.9 percent ABV with 80 IBU, and is brewed with Ella, Amarillo and El Dorado hops. The brew also features "imported Vienna malts for a toasty backbone that balances the bitterness of the style." Releasing on Thursday, Dec. 19. 3895 N. Oracle Road. A four-pack costs $16, or enjoy a pint in-house and a four-pack for $20.

Winter Solstice Celebration. Crooked Tooth is celebrating the official beginning of winter with all manner of nocturnal affair. This party features night sky viewing with astronomers, hands-on meteorite interaction, astronomical lectures, tarot readings and self-care herbal workshops. Of course, Crooked Tooth will also be serving up six specialty "Full Moon Brews" such as the Crow Moon, which is a hazy IPA brewed with rosemary, vanilla and lemon; and the Flower Moon, a wheat ale with blueberries and white tea. Substance Coffee Co. will also be on site. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. 228 E. Sixth St.

1912 Hot Toddy Tasting. 1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating the holiday season with specialty beer hot toddies! These warm drinks are typically made with honey, herbs, and spices, and when paired with beer, make for a one-two punch that is sure to warm you up. They will be serving multiple hot toddy options throughout the day. Substance Coffee Diner will also be on site. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.