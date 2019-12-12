Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Penca executive chef David Solorzano is paying homage to "The Porfiriato" (the time when Porfirio Díaz ruled as Mexico's president) with a specialty dinner of dishes from Central Mexico. The evening includes creamy bisque made with both langostino and lobster; handcut bistro tender seasoned with fermented mustard seed; roasted quail on farro grains and a dessert of chocolate mousse. The dinner also has an optional beverage pairing menu including Alburejo Oloroso sherry, Rompope Casero and Weingut Malat 'Brut Rose' wine. 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. 50 E. Broadway. $80, beverage pairings are an extra $40. For reservations visit pencarestaurante.com or call (520) 203-7681.

Breakfast with Santa at Dutch Eatery. For the holiday season, The Dutch Eatery & Refuge is hosting a special meal with THE Santa himself. At the special stop, you can enjoy caramelized French toast, chile eggs, chia pudding and eggs Benedict. They're even bringing out the big guns, and serving traditional Dutch oliebollen, which are fried dough balls sprinkled with powdered sugar. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. 943 E. University Blvd. $17.50. Reservations are required, call 520-792-6684

Dinner with Chefs at Casino del Sol. Coming all the way from Texas, Russ Kempton, owner of Speaking of Grapes and Grains, is the latest guest at Casino del Sol's Dinner with Chefs series. This three-course dinner event allows guests to enjoy food and learn from industry professionals at the same time. Drinks include the Pajaro Gratis, with El Tesoro Reposado and grapefruit cordial; the "Double Barrel Firing Squad" with Herradura Double Barrel Reposado, Suze and house made grenadine; and the "Mole Ole" with Patron Reposado, Ancho Reyes and Crème de Cacao. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. 5655 W. Valencia Road. $125. To make reservations call PY Steakhouse at (520) 324-9350.

click to enlarge

Gingerbread House Decorating Class. Catalyst Arts & Maker Space is hosting a sweet hands-on experience for the holiday season. Tickets include your gingerbread house and all its decorations, plus you get to enjoy cocoa and cookies while you design. Hosted by Tamara, former proprietor of the Chantilly Tea Room & Gift Boutique. There are two classes, at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. At Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in the Tucson Mall. 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110. $60 admission for two.

On Tap

Complimentary Mead Tasting. Just in time for the holiday season, Superstition Meadery is bringing their Nordic beverage to Tucson Hop Shop. This free sampling of the honey-infused alcohol allows you to warm up on a chilly December evening. And if you like the honey wine enough, you can pick up a bottle to-go. Superstition Meadery, based out of Prescott, makes both mead and hard cider. The Blacktop Grill food truck will also be serving up Mexican dishes. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

click to enlarge

Black House Black Friday. Craft, A Modern Drinkery is hosting a series of Modern Times beers for an event that's actually worth rushing toward. The special taps are all Modern Times beers: Black House, a roasted coffee stout; Black House vanilla latte variant, for when you want that rich coffee flavor, but with just a bit of sweetness on top; the Astral Prism, a hazy DIPA that reaches up to 9 percent ABV; the Accumulated Knowledge New England IPA; and the big bad Pharaoh Ascendant, an imperial stout with a mighty 11 percent ABV. Modern Times representatives will also be on-site to answer questions. There will also be raffles and Molecular Munchies food truck. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

click to enlarge

Dreaming of a Wine Christmas. Maynards Market & Kitchen is hosting a wine tasting for the holiday season. While a white Christmas might be a bit difficult to secure in Tucson, a wine Christmas is plenty easy. (And delicious!) This event's collection of red wines is sure to get you in the wintry mood. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. 400 N. Toole Ave. Wine tastings are $12 or free for Maynards Wine Club members.

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day at 1912 Brewing. Now that's a holiday we can all get behind! 1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating the wonderful world of chocolate with some blind tastings paired with their craft beers. Some of the chocolate-covered foods could be fruits, vegetables or even candy. Fuse those chocolate treats with 1912's dark beers, like their Mescalero Stout, for a rich combo worthy of a totally legitimate holiday. 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.