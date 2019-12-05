Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Brunch Babes and 1912 Brewing are teaming up to party like it's 1912This dapper, speakeasy-themed evening celebrates "National Repeal Day," so here's your chance to break out the flapper dresses. Dishes include a shrimp cocktail appetizer, bourbon-soaked meatballs on rice and potatoes, and a stout-infused lava cake. For vegans, they're also offering fried plantains on top of creamy coconut sauce, and meatless vegan meatballs in bourbon sauce. This dishes also come with three 6-ounce 1912 Brewing beers. Get out there and get speakin' easy! 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. $38.

click to enlarge

Turkish Bazaar. The Sema Foundation is hosting their annual Turkish food festival, celebrating the food and culture of Turkey right here in Tucson. The bazaar features handmade, local Turkish food such as gozleme, kebabs, baklava and coffee. Beyond the wide variety of food, the bazaar also includes authentic Turkish music, and artisan Turkish Ebru and Henna. The Sema Foundation is an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to building bridges among different cultures. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. 2843 N. Alvernon Way. Free entry.

click to enlarge

15th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival. It's back for one night only! AVA Amphitheater and Casino Del Sol's annual Tamal & Heritage Festival celebrates the rich variety of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico. More than food tasting, this event also features a tamale contest among local food vendors. Who makes the best tamales in town? The only way to find out is to try every single one, right? That's what I'm going to do regardless. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. 5655 W. Valencia Road.

La Buena Holiday Open House. La Buena Marketplace is hosting their first open house, a community event to kick off the holiday season. The event includes local artisan crafts, food trucks, live music and demonstrations. Monsoon Chocolate will be in attendance, releasing several seasonal treats for the open house. There will also be food provided by Motortown Coney Island food truck, which serves up Detroit-style hot dogs; and Txoko Truck, serving Sonoran Basque cuisine, including fried chicken sandwiches and poblano talo. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be directed to Sister Jose Women's Center. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. At East 22nd Street and South Fourth Ave.

On Tap

Brew Lights. The Reid Park Zoo is hosting the "hoppiest holiday event in Southern Arizona!" Mingle at the zoo and enjoy craft drinks from local breweries. The evening also features the twinkling "Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic," presented by Tucson Electric Power. Participating breweries include Catalina Brewing, Harbottle, Barrio, BlackRock Brewers, Thunder Canyon, Crooked Tooth and more. All proceeds from this event will benefit Reid Park Zoo. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. 3400 E. Zoo Court. $35 for Adult VIP (21+ only), $30 for Zoo Member VIP (21+ only). All ages. Those who are wanting to participate in the beer tastings must purchase a VIP ticket.

click to enlarge

Two Ways & Two Worlds. Modern Times Beer is setting up shop at Tap & Bottle's downtown location! This special event includes four Modern Times beers on tap: the Mega Spaceways, a double IPA with Nelson Sauvin and Motueka hops; the Spaceways, a hazy IPA with Nelson hops; the Visible World, an Imperial IPA with a hefty 9.5 percent ABV; and the Blazing World, a hoppy amber. The event also features a special 19.2oz can release of Mega Spaceways. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Toast to Tucson. On the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Taste of Tucson leads tours multiple appetizers and signature cocktails, wine or beer pairings to show you Tucson's best happy hour spots. Tours meet in front of Agustin Kitchen in the courtyard of the Mercado San Agustin, and roughly last two and a half hours. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Book at tasteoftucsondowntown.com

click to enlarge

Tapas & Tonics. AC Hotel is bringing a taste of Spain to downtown with their new seasonal events. This series of Thursday events offers "gintonics" served in Spanish style and small tapas plates on the side. The events even include live music courtesy of Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic. 5 to 7 p.m. Begins Thursday, Dec. 5. 151 E. Broadway Blvd.