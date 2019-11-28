Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Thanksgiving dinner is overrated, brunch is where it's at. JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort is hosting a heaping helping of holiday cheer with a massive brunch at their Signature Grill. Main dishes include Spanish chorizo stuffed chicken, Steelhead trout, rainbow quinoa pilaf, and whipped sweet potato; plus an antipasti bar, pumpkin bisque and Signature pozole. Of course, it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without turkey and prime rib, with butternut squash ravioli on the side. The day also includes a kids buffet and plenty of pastries. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. 3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard. $72 per adults, $27 per child 6-12 years, free under 5 years. Call (520) 791-6064 for reservations.

Raising Cane's Opening in Tucson. We're getting a new chicken spot! And that means Raising Cane's is giving away a bunch of freebies to commemorate the occasion. At this grand opening, 20 customers will receive free Cane's for a year. (Entry period from 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and winners will be drawn between 8 and 9 a.m.) In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a Raising Cane's T-shirt and a free Box Combo for their next visit. For entry rules, visit raisingcanes.com/lucky20rules. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. 4219 N. Oracle Road.

Black Friday Cupcake & Stout Pairing. For one of the most intense holidays of the year, Caps & Corks is getting dark (and rich!). This Black Friday celebration allows you to take a break from the crazy shopping and relax with drinks and cupcakes. Caps & Corks is pairing with Daniela's Cooking for some specialty cupcakes. This chocolatey line-up might just be what you need to get through the holiday season. 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. 3830 W. River Road.

Crooked Yoga. When it comes to good deals, Crooked Tooth Brewing knows what's up. Often, you could spend more than $5 on a beer or a yoga session, but they're offering $5 for yoga and a pint! Get zen, and then get zen-er by combining their yoga and craft brews for a truly enlightening experience. All levels of experience welcome, and all ages, too. (Any person under 21 must be accompanied by a guardian) 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. 228 E. Sixth Street.

The Prisoner Wine Company Dinner at Sullivan's. Sullivan's Steakhouse is kicking off December with a special four-course dinner paired with four of The Prisoner Wine Company's wines, ranging from white to red. The dinner includes a smoked salmon and zucchini roll paired with the Blindfold White Blend; butternut squash, Nueske's bacon and shiitake mushrooms paired with 'The Snitch' chardonnay; Wagyu Strip and chorizo-potato hash paired with The Prisoner's Red Blend; and for desert, Sullivan's 'Sticky Whiskey Cake' paired with Saldo Zinfandel. 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. 1785 E. River Road. $100 per guest. RSVP at sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/prisoner-wine-dinner.

Cesari Wine Dinner at Tavolino. Tavolino Italian restaurant is pairing with Cesari Winery for a specialty five-course dinner, prepared by chef Massimo Tenino and chef Eduardo Garcia. The menu includes buckwheat polenta filled with taleggio cheese, paired with a Corvina "Jema" 2013; an arborio risotto with radicchio, paired with a Ripasso wine; braised beef cheeks in Amarone wine served with balsamic cipollini, paired with Cesari Amarone 2014. And for dessert, warm Venetian-style fritters! 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. 2890 E. Skyline Drive. $125.

Cookie Exchange at 1912 Brewing. The "Cookie Exchange" returns! This means 1912 Brewing is teaming up with Tucson Girls Pint Out, a local group dedicated to building a community of women who love craft beer. For the event, bake whatever cookies you want, bring them into 1912, and share and mingle with the ladies of Girls Pint Out. It's all the beer and cookies you could want, all at one event! I suggest oatmeal raisin or cranberry white chocolate. And don't forget to bring in your recipe as well. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.