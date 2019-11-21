Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

To embrace the Thanksgiving season, Tucson Tamale Company is putting turkey and cranberries in the tamales! While their legendary "Thanksgiving Tamales" don't have every holiday staple in them, the turkey and cranberry sauce fuse together, and the masa tastes like cornbread. They're perfect pockets to wow the family. The tamales are available at both of their restaurants, and you can also order them online. Order tamales by 11/24 to have them in time for Thanksgiving. Available at 7159 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7286 N. Oracle Road, and order them online at tucsontamale.com

Govinda's Grand Reopening. After months of recovery and reconstruction from a July fire, Govinda's Natural Foods Buffet is hosting a grand reopening celebration this weekend. The vegan/vegetarian buffet will celebrate the occasion by offering everyone free vegan chocolate cake and herbal iced tea. They will also present a special menu of their most acclaimed vegetarian and international food. Weather permitting, the grand reopening celebration will include live music on the patio. After the reopening weekend, they will also be open on Thanksgiving Day, with their alive turkey being the guest of honor. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 & 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. 711 E. Blacklidge Drive.

Pachamanca Festival. Villa Peru Restaurant is hosting a feast straight from the Andes Mountains, and everyone's invited. This weekend, they're showing off the great meats to be found from Peru alongside some hearty veggies. This specialty menu includes chicken, pork and lamb, plus corn, potatoes and tamales, all marinated with Peruvian spices. It's their way of celebrating Thanksgiving down under! 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 & Saturday, Nov. 23. 1745 E. River Road, Suite 165.

Second Annual "Babesgiving." What exactly is a Babesgiving? It's when the Brunch Babes of Tucson take over The American Eat Co. & Market to dish out some awesome Thanksgiving foods. The menu includes roasted turkey breast with dried cranberry salsa, and eggs benedict with smoked chipotle hollandaise, plus blueberry pancakes and Thanksgiving calabacita. Vegan options include vegan turkey with cranberry salsa and whipped sweet potatoes (no dairy). And because it's a brunch event, there are drinks aplenty: the Winter Pear Mimosa, Spiced Cranberry Mimosa, Apple Ginger Sangria and Fall Sangria. Non-alcoholic options will also be available. This year, Brunch Babes is partnering with the Angel Heart Pajama Project, a local resource that accepts donations of pajamas and books to donate to local children in need. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. 1439 S. Fourth Ave. $55.

On Tap

Firestone Walker Seventh Annual Tap Takeover. Don't you hate it when the big guys take over the little guys? Well, not when it includes 20 beers and special bottle releases coming to town. Firestone Walker Brewing Co. is establishing one heck of a presence at Tap & Bottle's downtown location for the seventh year, by bringing beers like the Violet Underground, Napa Saison, Bretta Tangerine, Coconut Merlin, Mole Merkin and Los Leñadores American brown ale. This take-over evening includes Firestone beers on tap, as well as specialty bottle releases. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Beaujolais Nouveau Day at REVEL. REVEL wine bar is celebrating everyone's favorite French holiday that doesn't involve toppling hierarchies. Beaujolais Nouveau Day is marked in France on the third Thursday in November and includes fireworks and plenty of wine. The holiday celebrates Beaujolais nouveau, a red wine made in the Beaujolais region of France. As such, REVEL will be pouring three special wines: the Domaine Ruet "Sans Soufre" Nouveau Rouge 2019, the Domaine Ruet Nouveau Rosé 2019, and the Jean Baronnat Nouveau Rouge 2019. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. 416 E. Ninth Street.

Sierra Nevada feature at Craft. It's the week of takeo-vers! On Friday evening, Craft, A Modern Drinkery will host a representative from Sierra Nevada Brewery to show off some great beers both new and classic. The beer lineup is Sierra Nevada's Narwhal 2019 Imperial Stout, the holiday-season Celebration Ale, the Northern Hemisphere Wet Hop IPA, and the Sierraveza Craft Lager. Representatives will be there to talk shop and hand out some neat swag. Food Groupie food truck will also be out front. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Arizona Wines to be Thankful For. If turkey isn't quite your thing during the Thanksgiving season, head over to Maynards Market and Kitchen, where they're hosting a tast ing of local wines that will make you just as thankful as when you spend time with family. Maynards will be pouring five of their favorite locals wines. What are their favorites? You'll have to show up to find out. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Free for wine club members.