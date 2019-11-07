Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Sullivan's Steakhouse is ranging from white to red at this specialty four-course wine dinner, perfect to warm you up on a November evening. The dishes begin with shrimp and butternut risotto paired with Aveta Sauvignon Blanc; then moves onto an avocado salad with crab, shallots and crème fraiche paired with a Karia Chardonnay; the main course is a smoked filet mignon in parsnip puree and roasted Brussels sprouts paired with the Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon; dessert closes things out with a pumpkin panna cotta paired with the Hands of Time Red Blend. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. 1785 E. River Road. $120. Purchase tickets at sullivanssteakhouse.com

Pueblo Vida's Fifth Anniversary Weekend. High five to Pueblo Vida! They're taking all weekend to celebrate their big day, and releasing nine (9!) different cans to celebrate the occasion. Brews will include the "Vida Beer" Premium Southwest Lager; their first anniversary double IPA with El Dorado, Galaxy and Simcoe hops; their second anniversary double IPA with Galaxy and Nelson hops; their third anniversary double IPA with Mosaic, Galaxy and Idaho 7 hops. You get the picture. But beer releases just aren't enough. They're also hosting food from local restaurants like Tumerico and Buddha Belly Pizza Kitchen. It's a celebration worthy of five years. Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10. 115 E. Broadway Blvd.

Bordeaux on a Budget. Maynards Market and Kitchen is hosting a tasting series of Bordeaux wines that won't break the bank. But what is a Bordeaux wine, anyhow? Well, it's wine produced in the Bordeaux region of France, obviously. These wines can range from red to white, and are some of the most revered and imitated in the world. And you get to try them out on a budget! 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. 400 N. Toole Ave. Wine tastings are $12 or free for Maynards Wine Club members.

15th Annual Argentina Heart & Soul. The soul is coming back to Hacienda Del Sol! This shindig features wines exclusively from Argentina, live music and a regionally inspired buffet. There's just too much going on at this buffet to list comprehensively, but some of the tastiest portions include mint marinated lamb, pistachio pesto, pomegranate quinoa salad, and desserts like tiramisu, sweet potato empanadas and traditional Argentinian cookies. And plenty of wine from down under. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. $69 per adult with alcohol, $49 per adult without alcohol.

Healthy Living Expo at Rillito Park Farmers Market. Who says eating is all about gorging yourself with the latest seven-layer pizza? Arizona Complete Health presents Heirloom Farmers Markets' second annual Healthy Living Expo. It's a celebration of "locally grown food and good health for all." The event includes local farm fresh produce, chef demos, healthcare services, and community health partners. Eat food and get healthy at the same time, what a concept! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 4502 N. First Ave.

VegOut! You know the best part about a vegan food festival? The food, obviously. What did you think I was going to say? The Whistle Stop Depot is hosting this healthy, sustainable food fest that includes more than 40 vendors, educational speakers, chef demonstrations and fitness talks. This one-day event is a celebration of vegan food and drink, so you know that no matter what you eat there, you can leave happy and healthy. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 127 W. Fifth Street. $10 entrance.

Pints with a Purpose. Dillinger Brewing Company is hosting a day of great local brews to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. Each ticket purchased will include the brewery tour, a choice of a brat or hot dog from Haus of Brats, chips, and a pint of any beer on tap or a soda. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 3895 N. Oracle Road. $35.

Sand-Reckoner Celebrates 10 Years. Local vineyard Sand-Reckoner has now been around long enough to be considered a fine-aged winemaker. Founders Sarah and Rob Hammelman invite the community to help them celebrate a decade of award-winning wines with a weekend of tastings and snacks. On Saturday, Nov. 9, the tasting room will be open, with fresh oysters and live music by Anna Warr. On Sunday, Nov. 10, a special tasting event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. featuring "vertical flights" of wines selected from the Sand-Reckoner, plus a selection of gourmet cheeses. 510 N. Seventh Ave #170. For more information, visit sand-reckoner.com