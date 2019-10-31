October 31, 2019 Chow » Quick Bites

click to enlarge taste_of_the_desert.jpg
Taste of The Desert Festival. The UA Cooperative Extension The Garden Kitchen is hosting a free celebration of our local food system. The day includes demonstrations and tastings that feature "wild and cultivated foods native to the Southwest." More than food samples, there will be cooking demonstrations and local food vendors. (As if you needed anything other than free food samples to convince you.) Come on out and get a taste of the landscape you call home! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Free.

click to enlarge crush_party.jpg

Crush Party 2019. It's time for the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's annual shindig of all shindigs. Much like an art gallery, Crush Party gathers all sorts of local breweries and restaurants for you to peruse. Participating eateries this year include Crooked Tooth Brewing, Cafe 54 Bistro, Tito & Pep, Thunder Canyon Brewstillery, Welcome Diner, Sand-Reckoner Vineyards, PY Steak House and many more. Enjoy food, drinks and music while dancing in the moonlight. VIP tickets get you into the special Hamilton Distillers' Whiskey Del Bac Showdown. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. 140 N. Main Ave. Tickets: Museum Member + Designated Driver: $45 / General Admission: $60 / VIP Package: $100. 

click to enlarge grain_culture.jpg

Grain Culture: A Panel Discussion. Pueblo Vida Brewing Company and Iron Horse Fabricators are hosting a panel compiled to "make a case for buying grain from small farms and how that affects decisions on production, flavor and beyond." This educational talk about local brewing includes speakers from Barrio Bread, Pueblo Vida, Mecca Grade Estate Malt and BKW Farms. And after the talk, there will be food from Fiamme Pizza Napoletana, beers and live music. A portion of proceeds will go to the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Foundation. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. 503 E. Ninth St.

93.7 KRQ Boo Bash at St. Philip's Plaza. Union Public House is celebrating their eighth anniversary at one of the biggest Halloween parties in town. This "Boo Bash" is sponsored by 93.7 KRQ and Guinness, and features food from Proof Artisanal Pizza and Reforma Modern Mexican. Plus, Guinness' new orange brew will be in attendance for the season. It's a big spooky bash of costumes, live music, food and beer. What more could you want out of Halloween? 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. 4340 N Campbell Ave.

Rillito Park Farmers Market Five-Year Anniversary. High five! Actually don't, you'll drop your handfuls of fresh produce. Rillito Park Farmers Market and Heirloom Farmers Markets are celebrating five years of getting the best locally produced foods into the hands everyone interested. For this celebration, they're hosting a featured chef demonstration from Chef Ryan Clark of Casino Del Sol and live music by Michael P. and the Gullywashers. It's good food and good vibes, and while supporting local farmers and artisans. Delish! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. 4502 N. First Ave.

click to enlarge national_hot_sauce_day.jpg

National Hot Sauce Day at 1912. It's a common response to grab a cool drink to soothe spiciness, but what are you to do when your drinks are specifically paired with a molten meal? Indulge in both, I suppose. 1912 Brewing Co. and Daniela's Cooking are teaming up with a specialty food and drink pairing: get three 1912 beers paired with three of Daniela's Cooking's tacos, each with a different hot sauce. Now that's what I call a symbiotic relationship! 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

click to enlarge taste_of_the_fall.jpg

Tastes of the Fall Harvest Pairing Dinner. Romano's Macaroni Grill is embracing the chilly November evenings with their monthly pairing dinner. This four-course dinner is made of harvest-inspired dishes, perfectly paired with wines and cocktails. The dishes include Spaghetti Carbonara or San Marino Grilled Chicken paired with 14 Hands Merlot; and Rosa's Signature Caesar Salad paired with Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling. And for dessert, a choice of Cheesecake Creme Anglaise or Pumpkin Spice Cannoli paired with an "Espresso Martini." Strap in! 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. 5100 E. Broadway Blvd. $45. RSVP to reserve your place: macaronigrill.com/winetasting. ■

