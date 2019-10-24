Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

The American Eat Co. & Market invites the public to "eat, drink and be scary" for a tasty celebration of the Halloween season. American Eat's food court will host a movie, a ghost piñata, and plenty of dinner and drinks. Foods include a special "Cookie Craft Corner" of spooky confections. Why have tricks when they can all be treats? 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. 1439 S. Fourth Ave.

Tucson Firefighter Chili Cook-Off. Why is it the firefighters who are always cooking chili? Because they're the ones who can handle the heat, of course! The 24th annual Tucson Firefighters Chili Cook-Off is partnering with The Greater Purpose Project's Superhero Fun Run for a full day of eating and fun. This cook-off features 24 different chili booths plus a beer garden to cool off the burn. Even if you don't want to participate in the run, the live music and costume contests will keep you busy, and the chili will keep you full. 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. S. Concert Place.

HUB x Barrio Beer Dinner. It seems these beer dinners are only getting bigger and tastier. HUB and Barrio Brewing are coming together for a five(!) course meal, every dish paired with a local brew. The meal includes aguachile paired with the Barrio Beach Brew; lamb T-bone, quail egg and goat cheese paired with Barrio Copperhead Pale Ale; and coffee-rubbed smoked duck breast and mole blanco paired with Barrio Nolan's Porter. This dinner takes place on the rooftop at Playground Bar & Lounge. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. 278 E. Congress St. $65. Reservations can be made in person at HUB Restaurant & Creamery or by phone: (520) 207-8201. 21+.

Mobile Meals Fall Fare. Mobile Meals is celebrating 49 years of meal delivery to Southern Arizonans in need. This party at St. Philip's Plaza includes locally made wine and beer pairings with samples from local restaurants. Plus, there will be live music and a silent auction. And every dollar raised from the event will support meal delivery to isolated, low-income elderly and disabled adults in Southern Arizona. Eat good and feel good while you do it! Tickets include unlimited food samples and two drink tickets. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. 4280 N. Campbell Ave. $50.

Rare Bourbon Tasting at Westbound. Head over to Tap & Bottle's MSA Annex location Westbound to taste some very special bourbons. They'll be serving aged drinks such as the Weller 12, Blanton's 93 Proof, E.H. Taylor Single Batch and George T. Stagg. Light appetizers are also provided. If you don't know much about bourbon, prepare to become a bour-nafide aficionado! 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. 267 S. Avenida Del Covento. $60. RSVP at thetapandbottle.com/shop/tickets-and-events.

Grapes to Glass. Maynards Market & Kitchen is celebrating their fifth annual "Grapes to Glass" wine festival, which gathers Southern Arizona wines in "an idyllic venue for eager wine enthusiasts." This year gathers eight wineries from Southern Arizona offering both reds and whites. (you might not have even known there were eight wineries around here!) Plus, executive chef Brian Smith will be creating special food items using products from local purveyors. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. 400 N. Toole Ave. $20.

Beers & Wines for Homeless Canines. Caps and Corks? More like yaps and barks! Caps & Corks is teaming up with Helping Orphaned Mutts Succeed to raise money for shelter dogs. At this fundraiser, you can pick from your choice of either a beer tasting flight or a wine tasting flight from C&C's extensive selection. Food from Daniela's Cooking food truck will also be available. And if you're not too hungry, Daniela will be offering homemade dog treats. All proceeds will go to HOMS. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. 3830 W. River Road. $25.