Quick Bites 

Maynards Market & Kitchen invites you to explore the different kinds of wine from Europe versus those from the "New World." While Old World wines generally aim for a "balanced approach with restrained use of oak aging," New World wines tend to be more fruitful and fully extracted. Here's your chance to wow everyone at your next soiree by saying, "This wine is nice, my palette prefers the flavors of the Old World style of vino." 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Free for Maynards Wine Club members.Dragoon Brewing is home to this weekend's tastiest, most environmentally friendly event. For the third year, Friends of Ironwood Forest are inviting the public to learn more about ongoing efforts to protect local natural heritage. "Have a Beer for a Bighorn" includes food trucks, brewery tours, snacks, a slideshow and beer. This event is supported by the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, Sierra Club, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society and The Wilderness Society. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 1859 W. Grant Road.It's back! Every year when the quinces ripen, Mission Gardens celebrates "Membrillo Fest." The quince fruit is similar to a yellow pear, and its tree is known for its pink blossoms. If you don't know much about the quince, prepare to learn a whole bunch! Membrillo Fest allows the public to try out quince preserves and cajeta de membrillo (sweet quince paste). There will be many quince fruit products available for purchase, as well as a talk about quinces and how to grow them in our environment. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. 946 W. Mission Lane. Suggested donation $5 per person.

Spooktacular Dinner at Hotel Congress. Calling all spooks, spectres and phantoms (but not ghouls. Ghouls, get outta here!). The Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress is ground zero for spookiness and tastiness this Sunday. This four-course "dining experience" includes champagne, signature Halloween cocktails or wine and dessert. The dinner is hosted by Tucson's Brunch Babes, and includes special Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the event. There will even be a costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Hotel Congress gift card. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. 311 E. Congress St. $88. Tax & gratuity included in ticket price.

Crooked Tooth Beer Dinner. Tucson's favorite sour beer specialists are coming to Saguaro Corners restaurant for a four-course meal. Dishes include spicy fried noodles paired with the 18th Hour Hazy IPA; October veggie ratatouille paired with a Jamaica Gose; a roasted strip loin paired with the Crooked Light Lager, and more. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail. $59 per person, includes four courses and four 10-ounce beers. reservations required, call Saguaro Corners: (520) 886-2020.

Pita Jungle releases Seasonal Specials. Pita Jungle, with two locations in Tucson, is releasing their new "Seasonal Kitchen Crafts Menu" this week. The menu is reinventing several of their classic dishes, including the "All Veggie Pita Pocket" with avocado, baby greens, bell peppers, red onion, taboule and lemon vinaigrette; their "Bone Broth Ramen with Shirataki Noodles," which includes beef bone broth, miso, kimchi and red onion; and the "Wood-Fired Medchilada," which includes garlic-cilantro chicken in a beef bone broth enchilada sauce, cheddar and feta. The menu is available Tuesday, Oct. 22, and runs through the end of the year. 5340 E. Broadway Blvd. and 7090 N. Oracle Road.

Borderlands Boca Beer Dinner. This Wednesday, the Borderlands Beer Garden is home to a five-course menu curated by Chef Maria from BOCA Tacos alongside specially selected craft beers from Borderlands Brewing Company. Dishes include ceviche de maiz paired with the Perfectly Pale APA; pan-seared pork belly over mole rojo paired with the Guava Fiesta Sour; mini beef tortas paired with the Toole Ave IPA; shrimp chilaquiles paired with the Prickly Pear Wheat; and a dessert of noche dulce raspado paired with the Noche Dulce Vanilla Porter. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. 119 E. Toole Ave. $50.

Kingfisher releases Fall Menu. Kingfisher's chef Jeff Azsersky has updated the lunch and dinner menus for the fall and holiday season, with some returning favorites like warm cabbage salad, bouillabaisse and braised lamb shank. The specialty Bluefin Heath Bar Cheesecake with toffee sauce, from Bluefin (the sister restaurant to Kingfisher closed in 2015), will also make a return. Kingfisher's ceviche, house-smoked ruby trout, and pan-roasted chicken with shiitake mushrooms and horseradish mashed potatoes have been updated as well. Available now. 2564 E. Grant Road.