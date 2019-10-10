Quick Bites 

October 10, 2019 Chow » Chow Feature

click to enlarge tea_time_at_yume.jpg
Tea Time at Yume Japanese Gardens. Yume Japanese Gardens are celebrating the fact it's officially cool enough to drink tea during the daytime with three specialty tea tasting events. Yume is teaming up with Seven Cups Fine Tea for guided tea tastings in the Japanese Gardens' bamboo grove. The tastings include teas and tea snacks from Seven Cups and a teacup, from Yume Gardens, which you can take home. It's always time for tea, but especially when you're in the Japanese Gardens. 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 12; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $17. General admission to Yume Gardens is separate from the event.

click to enlarge family_funday.png

Family Funday at the Farmers Market. Trail Dust Town and Heirloom Farmers Markets are celebrating fall break with some outdoor activities. This market includes more than a dozen local food producers and vendors, plus live music, a petting zoo and carnival rides. Now that it's officially autumn, here's your chance to pick up some local produce to make a hearty seasonal stew to counteract the fierce Tucson harvest season. There will also be locally produced coffee, salsa, pastries, eggs and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road.

click to enlarge caps_and_corks.jpg

Caps & Corks Birthday. Can you believe it's been a whole year since Caps & Corks opened their doors? For the occasion, they're inviting over some local restaurants and breweries for a big, tasty birthday party. They're hosting four Arizona breweries for four different collaboration beer releases, including the can releases for the Annual Migration and the Out of the Darkness beers. In addition, their taproom will be expanded to include a beer garden, and they'll be inviting Blacktop Grill and Ciao Down food trucks to dish up eats. Noon to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 12. 3830 W. River Rd., Ste. 100.

click to enlarge brewery.png

1912 Brewery Saturday Tours. Every other Saturday, 1912 Brewing opens up their brewery for a full tour, but you get to do more than walk around. During this tour, you have the option to enjoy a special four-flight tasting. And you'll probably enjoy the brews even more knowing how they get made. Learn about the brewing process, and learn about the brews as well. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., Ste. 105.

Brewery Bootcamp at Dragoon Brewing Co. Here's your chance to really earn that beer. Dragoon Brewing is hosting a full-body workout, and your first beer is included with the price of admission! You know that drink will taste better once you've exercised. Please bring your sweat towel, bottle of water, and a mat or beach towel for something to lay on. All fitness levels welcome. 11 a.m. to noon. Sunday, Oct. 13. $10. 21+

click to enlarge siete_leguas_dinner.jpg

Siete Leguas Dinner. Reforma Modern Mexican is hosting a special five-course chef's dinner paired with Siete Leguas Tequila. The meal includes thyme-roasted tomato and pickled cauliflower ceviche, chipotle-braised shredded beef, pan-seared arctic char, and pumpkin meringue swirls. And all of this you get to enjoy with tastes of paired tequila. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. 4340 N. Campbell Ave. $45 per person not including tax and gratuity.

Branding Your Brew. The TENWEST Impact Festival embraces all things forward-thinking and Tucsonan, so of course they're engaging the local brewery scene. This hoppy celebration of Tucson's craft brewers includes beer samples and presentations from local breweries. This includes discussing branding, design and marketing. Participating breweries are Pueblo Vida, Ten55, Tombstone, Tap & Bottle, Thunder Canyon and Borderlands. 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. 220 E. Broadway Blvd. $25 at the door or $10 for TENWEST Passport holders

click to enlarge tapas_for_teachers.jpg

Tapas for Teachers 2019. The Catalina Foothills School District Foundation is hosting a fundraiser for local teachers, with a bonus that you get to eat tapas while supporting local educators! Local cooks will be serving food and drinks in St. Phillip's Plaza, and if you're feeling extra generous, there will also be a silent auction to benefit the CFSD Foundation. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. At St. Phillip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. $40. Purchase tickets at CFSDfoundation.org. Adults only, please..

