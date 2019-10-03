Quick Bites 

Want to enjoy some of the best local food and drinks while getting to know your friendly neighborhood squirrel monkeys? The Reid Park Zoo is hosting their 26th annual "must-attend social event of the fall." Come out to this zoo fundraiser and enjoy food and drink samplings from restaurants all throughout Tucson. Plus, specialty cocktails! In addition to the food and drinks, there will also be silent auctions, "animal ambassador" presentations and live music. This year's event is themed after the zoo's Chilean flamingo flock whose new habitat will be opening in the spring of 2020. VIP tickets include early entry, additional drink tickets, and a special VIP swag bag. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. 3400 E. Zoo Ct. $125, or $200 for VIP.

Wines from A to Z. Maynards Market & Kitchen is kicking off their Autumn Wine Tastings series with a special evening dedicated entirely to local wines. If you've never experienced their wide range, it might surprise you to know just how much wine is made right here in Southern Arizona. Come get a sip of the Sonoran! 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Tastings are free for Maynards Wine Club members.

Boy Scouts Popcorn + Dragoon Beer Pairing. Tap & Bottle's northside location gives you the opportunity to support local causes and enjoy a drink at the same time. Local Scouts BSA Troop #299 will be selling popcorn, and T&B is making a specialty flight to go along. The flight includes three popcorns and three beers (including the Rylander). 10 percent of all proceeds will go to Troop #299. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. 7254 N. Oracle Rd.

Oktoberfest at Ten55. In a town full of breweries and a month full of beer, a Tucson Oktoberfest event has to be pretty special to stand out, and that's exactly what Ten55 Brewing Company's second annual Oktoberfest event is all about. All weekend long, Ten55 is serving classic German beer and food. There will be a costume contest, a beer-stein-holding competition and live music. The tap list is: Hefeweizen, Dunkleweisse, Helles, Zwickelbier, Dampfbier and a brand new Altbier for the occasion. And to top it all off, classic German Jagerschnitzel and Spaetzle. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6. 110 E. Congress Street.

Spelling Bee[r]. Show off your spelling skills and enjoy Tap & Bottle's wide array of drinks at the same time! And if you aren't confident in your spelling skills, a few drinks might just boost your book smarts. The spelliing bee[r] is free and you can win a big ol' trophy, plus gift certificates to Tap & Bottle. They even award a gift if you're the first person out in the round. 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 403 N. 6th Avenue.

Dinner with Chefs at PY Steakhouse. Executive Chef Ryan Clark of PY Steakhouse at Casino del Sol started this series to highlight local chefs and culinary celebrities. For this year, they're also including beverage experts. This event features bar director of Little Rituals, Aaron DeFeo. Enjoy this three-course steak dinner using mindfully-sourced ingredients alongside a few of the cooks' favorite cocktails. Tuesday, Oct. 8. 5655 W. Valencia Road. Prices range from $75-$125 plus gratuities. To make reservations call PY Steakhouse at (520) 324-9350.

1912 Beer + Buddha Belly Pizza. Beer and pizza are as classic a combination as, well, beer and pizza. But things are spicing up with a combination of craft beer and craft pizza. Buddha Belly features pizza toppings like elote, ensalata and BBQ chicken, and when you pair that with 1912's specialty beers like the Randall Infusion, you've got a recipe for greatness. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Blue Willow Oktoberfest menu. This longtime institution is embracing the season with a specialty Oktoberfest menu. Their specials include a schnitzel sandwich with sauerkraut and rotkohl on a pretzel roll ($12), as well as special marzen ($4) and apfelstrudel ($6). And if you're extra hungry, they're serving up a full dinner special through October 5, with traditional sausage, cabbage and spatzle ($16). Available now at 2616 N. Campbell Ave. ■