Quick Bites 

It's back! And although there's a lot more to do at a Greek Festival than eat and drink, the food is just so good, it's worth highlighting that alone. This year, the Greek Festival is expanding to offer local artisan vendors along with full-scale carnival rides. But when you aren't busy dancing, enjoy the authentic gyros, baklava, spanakopita, wine and beer. It's a celebration of all things Greek, and lucky for you, Greek culture has a lot of awesome things worth celebrating (and eating). Thursday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 29. At St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road.

Asian Flavor Hands-On Cooking Class. The Garden Kitchen is teaching you everything you need to know to have a solid beginning on multiple Asian classics. This three-hour class goes over how to create a soup stock, proper technique to roll a spring roll, stir-fry technique, and flavor combinations to create balanced Asian-style dishes. But what's the point of learning if you don't get to experience? That's why the class also includes a lunch of all the dishes you'll be making: spring rolls, noodle stir fry, and coconut lemongrass soup with shrimp. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. 2205 S. Fourth Ave. $55. To register go to thegardenkitchen.org.

Stormin' the Sazerac. This is a little-known piece of U.S. history, but one worth celebrating nonetheless. Every year, The Parish celebrates the 1949 anniversary of when women stormed a bar in New Orleans, thus breaking the tradition of men only being allowed inside. To celebrate, The Parish is partying all week, hosting live music from local female musicians, extending their happy hour and making specialty "sazerac" cocktails. Celebrate history and drink while you do it! 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, throughout Monday, Sept. 30. 6453 N. Oracle Road.

Summer Night Market at MSA Annex. It's back! On the last Friday of every month, the MSA Annex hosts a big celebration of local foods and crafts. Get out there, because it's not like you're going to be wandering around during the daytime heat. This market features live music by DJ Herm, food trucks, art installations and the already-awesome shops at the Annex. It's a fun time for all, especially the hungry and the night owls. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Arizona Wine & Dine. Maynards Market & Kitchen is closing out their summer wine tour with a loving nod to Arizona. This special meal is made by their executive chef Brian Smith and is paired with local wines by Sand Reckoner. This four-course meal includes a cholla bud and emmer sourdough; a salad of grilled green beans, tomato, fresh cheese and pistachio; an entree of baby potatoes, i'itoi onion, mole rojo; and mesquite tres leches, prickly pear and chocolate. Celebrate Arizona and treat yourself at the same time. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. 400 N. Toole Ave. $78.

A Very Arizona Oktoberfest 2019. Although you might not believe it, local breweries are embracing the Oktoberfest spirit. Arizona Beer House is teaming up with multiple local cooks and food trucks to make this a big ol' beery spectacular. Sarge's Cheesecakes, Haus of Brats, Culinary Graduate food truck and more will attend. In addition to the beer and food, there will be face painting, balloon twisting, and live music. Noon to midnight on Saturday, Sept. 28. 150 S. Kolb Road.

Dinner and a Dip. Celebrate the Arizona Trail Association's 25th anniversary with a party and dinner at the AC Hotel rooftop lounge. This quarter-century party (or quadranscentennial, for you fancy folks) includes a buffet dinner catered by Charro Steak and Charro Del Rey. Pueblo Vida Brewing will also be on site pouring samples of their latest craft beers. Tickets include dinner plus a drink. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Arizona Trail Association. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. 151 E. Broadway Blvd. $65.

Coffee Day Beer Release at 1912. In celebration of National Coffee Day, 1912 Brewing is breaking out a seasonal favorite: their Rifleman First Porter. A coffee beer, it's the best of both worlds! This coffee porter was made with Black Rifle coffee, and clocks in at 6.1 percent ABV with 38 IBU. 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.