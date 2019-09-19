Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

. To celebrate the coming harvest, Maynards Market and Kitchen is hosting a tasting of some earthy wines to get you in the spirit. While we don't get too many falling leaves or frosty mornings in the Sonoran Desert, this is a good chance to get into that magical post-summer part of the year you hear about so much. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Free entry for Maynards' Wine Club members.

Storm Area Ten55. Oh yeah, remember how people were planning on storming Area 51 in the hopes of securing an interstellar bunkmate or whatever? Well, if you can't make it out to Nevada, Ten55 Brewing is giving you the next best thing: a chance to get spacey with a significantly lowered risk of being attacked by military personnel. Ten55 will be serving up specialty mixed drinks while showing extraterrestrial-inspired films. Show up in an alien costume to get a dollar off your pints. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. 110 E. Congress Street.

Meet the Winemaker: Four Tails Vineyard. The Arizona Wine Collective is continuing their educational (and tasty) series with a Southern Arizona winery. This month, they are hosting Cale and Barb from Four Tails Vineyard for a special tasting event, and they're bringing along three wines: the 2017 Big Paw Petite Syrah, the 2017 Amigos Petit Verdot, and the 2018 Pete Rose Rosé. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155.

Pueblo Vida Oktoberfest. Pueblo Vida is celebrating the official beginning of autumn! That means it automatically becomes 60 degrees and the leaves fall... right? Well maybe not in the desert. But it does mean you have access to Pueblo Vida's new Oktoberfest-style Lager, the "Eiskalt." They are also selling special steins and four packs of the brew. And because it's Oktoberfest, they'll be serving German food to go along with your beer. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. 115 E. Broadway Blvd.





If savory just ain’t your thing, head over to 1912 Brewing, where they’re celebrating their second annual sour beer and sour candy pairing day. They’ll be serving a special flight comprising three sour beers alongside three sour candies. There will also be several sours and goses on tap. In addition, Daniel’s Cooking food truck will be on scene cooking up New American cuisine with authentic Mexican flavors. Pucker up! 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd, Suite 105.

The Buffet's 85th Anniversary. The Buffet Bar is celebrating their 85th anniversary with a night of music and merrymaking. And you can't call your business The Buffet without serving up plenty of food and drinks. Order a drink, get some special food, and party like it's 1934. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. 538 E. Ninfh St.

El Rio Vecinos Block Party. El Rio Vecinos, a community of young professionals, is bringing Las Vegas to Jacome Plaza! This special block party in the middle of downtown includes samplings from local restaurants and breweries. And because it's Vegas-themed, there will also be casino games, live music and photo booths. And if any of that wears you out, there will also be a beer garden to fuel you back up. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. 10 W. Pennington St. $85. 21+ Visit elriovecinos.com for tickets.

Roasted Chile Festival at Heirloom Farmers Market. If, for whatever reason, you're trying to keep the summer heat alive as we inch toward autumn, head over to the latest stop on this spicy circuit. The Heirloom Farmers Market is celebrating their 18th Roasted Chile Festival, featuring fresh roasted chiles and salsas from multiple local farms and markets. Lasting all weekend, the fest includes live music, dozens of vendors, a margarita garden, and more. This also features foods and spices from all around Southern Arizona, including Green Valley and Vail. 8 a.m. to noon. Through Sunday, Sept. 22. 4502 N. First Ave.