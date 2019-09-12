Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

It's that time of the year again! Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ is making you happy with some bacon, then giving you the blues, then picking you back up with some locally crafted brews. It's an evening of bacon-themed plates, courtesy of multiple local restaurants, including Kingfisher, Bisbee Breakfast Club, Mama Louisa's Italian Restaurant, Tanque Verde Ranch, Fresco Pizzeria and more. Brews provided by Barrio and Dillinger Brewing companies. And although this is a food column, I feel it necessary to mention the blues, provided by Michael P. and the Gullywashers featuring Charlie Hall. Hosted by Tucson Originals Restaurants in partnership with 96.1 FM KLPX. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. 1801 N. Stone Ave. $35, purchase tickets at baconbluesbrews.eventbrite.com . 21+

Born & Brewed. It's the week for local beer festivities, it seems. This Saturday night, Hotel Congress will be the home for all things local beer. The eighth annual "Born & Brewed: Tucson's Beer Cup" includes drinks from more than a dozen local breweries, and you get to vote on who you favorite is! Entry gets you a taste of each competing beer, a commemorative tasting glass and a plate of food provided by the Cup Café. But VIP tickets get you into a four course beer-paired dinner before the festivities even begin. The participating breweries are 1912, Barrio, BlackRock, Borderlands, Button, Catalina, Copper Mine, Crooked Tooth, Dillinger, Green Feet, Harbottle, Iron John's, Sentinel Peak, Ten55 and Thunder Canyon. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. 311 E. Congress St. $40, or $100 VIP.

click to enlarge

Born & Brewed Pre-Party at 1912 Brewing. Before the festivities truly commence for "Born & Brewed," hop over to 1912 Brewing for a special tasting of two specialty beers: The Baya Gose and the Blueberry Pie Gose. At last years' Born & Brewed, 1912 took home the People's Choice award for their Baya Gose. This year, they hope to do the same with their Blueberry Pie Gose. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Italian Dinner at Maynards. For this special four-course dinner, Maynards Market & Kitchen is going international (and not just with their food). Maynards chef Brian Smith is teaming up with chef Simona Fabrizio from Orvieto, Italy for this meal, which includes wine alongside the dishes. While the menu remains a mystery, Smith and Fabrizio plan to combine cultures over the course of four dishes. And knowing Maynards, you can assume it's going to be classy yet leave you full. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. $90. 400 N. Toole Ave. For more information, and to reserve tickets, visit maynardstucson.com

click to enlarge

Zinburger Fundraiser for Ben's Bells. It's a meeting of two of Tucson's favorite businesses! From 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Zinburger's River location will be donating 20 percent of all sales to Ben's Bells. Talk about a feel-good meal! Remember to mention the fundraiser when ordering. 1865 E. River Road.

click to enlarge

A Taste of Sullivan's Steak Experience. Want a taste of local food? How about much more than a taste? Sullivan's is serving up a chef-inspired, four-course meal including samples of four 3oz portions of Sullivan's favorites cuts of steak. The meal starts with an "arrival cocktail" (always a good start) before getting into white cheddar and bacon au gratin potatoes, cajun ribeye, creme brulee and more. You can even chose to enhance the meal with special wine pairings. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. 1785 E. River Road. $80 (an extra $20 for the wine pairings). RSVP at sullivanssteakhouse.com

Roasted Chile Festival at Heirloom Farmers Market. If, for whatever reason, you're trying to keep the summer heat alive as we inch toward autumn, head over to the latest stop on this spicy circuit. The Heirloom Farmers Market is celebrating their 18th Roasted Chile Festival, featuring fresh roasted chiles and salsas from multiple local farms and markets. Lasting all weekend, the fest includes live music, dozens of vendors, a margarita garden, and more. This also features foods and spices from all around Southern Arizona, including Green Valley and Vail. 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Sept. 22. 4502 N. First Ave.