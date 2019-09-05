Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Hopping down from Gilbert, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company is bringing a specialty tap list to Craft, A Modern Drinkery. AWB is concocting a collection full of "tasty one offs rarely seen in Tucson." Drinks include the LA Ciudad IPA, the July 11th slurpee-dragonfruit IPA, the Waterways blonde ale, the Prickly Pear Wallow Berliner, and Muir's Mure B.A. sour. In addition, representatives from AWB will be on hand to discuss their specialty brews and sell packages of the beers to go. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Syrian & Somali Pop-Up Souq. Elfa is an Arabic word that "conveys a deep sense of warmth, safety, and the love of home and family." And what better way to elicit that feeling than with a home cooked meal? The Elfa non-profit refugee organization is hosting an international food market at the YWCA. Here's your chance to try out locally made Syrian and Somali sweets and savory dishes. The pop-up market also includes crafts created by Elfa's youth empowerment club. Proceeds from the day's purchases go directly to the chefs, bakers, and artists. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. 525 N. Bonita Ave.

Arts & Drafts. More than a good name for an event, this includes arts, drafts, live music and food trucks! Crooked Tooth Brewing is teaming up with Old Pueblo art collective for an evening that will be a feast to multiple senses. Local artist Chris Mitchell will be showing off his art, and you can try out some of Crooked Tooth's specialty brews as you peruse. And if the drinks and art inspire creative confidence in you, Old Pueblo Collective will be handing out mini coloring books. Plus, The Brothers Too band will perform, and Ricuras de Venezuela food truck will dish up some awesome Venezuelan food. 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Sept. 7. 228 E. Sixth Street. Free. All ages, however minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

2018 'w' Release at Sand-Reckoner. If the continuing heat of summer is just wearing you down, head over to Sand-Reckoner, which is releasing their specialty white blend to cool you off. Part of their "variable series," the 'w' white blend is a vintage blend of Malvasia, Roussanne, Marsanne, Viognier and Picpoul. 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. 510 N. Seventh Ave.

Burger and Brew with Barrio. It's a lot of savings and a lot of Bs! Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ and Barrio Brewing are teaming up to help you kick-off your week. Every Monday, the Brother John's is serving a burger and French fries, plus a choice of the Barrio Blonde, Rojo, Citrazona or 10oz. Nolan Porter, all for $10. All day, Monday Sept. 9. 1801 N. Stone Ave.

Wine Dinner at Horseshoe Grill. Finally, a local dinner that equally balances its focus between the wine and the food. At this four-course meal presented by The Horseshoe Grill, chef Andy Romero will create and explain each dish, and Dawn Gustafson of Youngs Market will explain the history of and describe each wine. Dishes include smoked and fried mozzarella balls with rustic jalapeño tomato sauce, filet wrapped with smoked bacon, cauliflower puree, roasted patty pan squash, blackberry tart and more. These are paired with an Opera Prima Bubbly from Spain, a Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand, a Milbrandt Cabernet Sauvignon from Washington and more. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10. 7713 E. Broadway Blvd. $49. Purchase online at thehorseshoetucson.com

Primavera Cooks! at Pastiche. The Primavera Foundation's summer dining series is coming to Pastiche Modern Eatery. This is a four-course, wine-paired dinner crafted by a team of local chefs, and it's a fundraiser for Primavera's programs. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. 3025 N. Campbell Ave. Contact cooks@primavera.org or (520) 308-3104 to reserve a seat.