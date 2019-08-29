Quick Bites 

Taking a trip down from Flagstaff, Mother Road Brewing is stopping by Tap & Bottle's northside location with a special environmentally minded brew. The "Conserve and Protect" beer is a Kölsch-style ale made in partnership with the Arizona Game & Fish Department. Mother Road Brewing donates a portion of the beer's proceeds to Game & Fish to protect local species. In addition, T&B will be serving up their Daily Driver, Tower Station and Lost Highway Black IPAs. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. 7254 N. Oracle Road.

Happy Hour Hobble at Crooked Tooth. What exactly is a happy hour hobble? Well for one, it's shorter than a marathon, and includes drinks other than Gatorade. The Southern Arizona Roadrunners are teaming up with Crooked Tooth Brewing for a 1- to 3- mile walk/run/roll/hobble. They will also be raffling off an assortment of prizes. Get a drink and get some exercise! Sponsored by Team Woodall with Long Realty and Tucson Sports Recovery. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. 228 E. 6th Street.

Summer Night Market at MSA Annex. It's back! On the last Friday of every month, the MSA Annex hosts a big celebration of local foods and crafts. Get out there, because it's not like you're going to be wandering around during the daytime. This market features live music by DJ Herm, food trucks, art installations and the already awesome shops at the annex. It's a fun time for all, especially the hungry and the night owls. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Monsoon Harvest Dinner. Mission Garden, Exo Roast and Tumerico are teaming up for a "culinary exploration of Tucson's unique heritage foods prepared from Mission Garden's desert-adapted orchards and vegetable gardens." Local chef Wendy Garcia of Tumerico will facilitate this meal and class, showing off 4,000 years of local agricultural cultivation. There will also be an ecological and cultural history presentation by Jesus Garcia from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Foods include fig empanadas, Barrio Bread, jamaica and mint tea, and coffee. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Ramada Inn, 777 W. Cushing Street. $60 ($35 is tax deductible). Tickets are limited. Purchase at tucsonsbirthplace.org, or contact Monica at (520) 955-5200 or missiongarden.tucson@gmail.com.

Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge. It's back! So you'd best prepare your mouth for some fuego. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are hosting this annual food gathering, which includes food and drinks from more than 50 local restaurants and chefs. There will be custom salsa and tequila cocktails that you can't get anywhere else. In addition, attendees can enjoy beer and menu samplings from local restaurants. And at the end of it all, awards will be given to the best local chefs for judges' pick and peoples' choice in over 20 categories. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. 2905 E. Skyline Drive. General Admission is $65 and VIP is $95. 21+

Back East at Kingfisher. It's the end of an era! Kingfisher is concluding their Summer Road Trip series this week with a helping of East Coast favorites. These dishes include Tempura Battered Soft Shell Crab, Maine Lobster and Linguini with White Clam Sauce. There will also be specialty cocktails like the "Lincoln Count" and the "Upstate Orchard" that pair well with the offerings. And of course, how could they finish the whole thing off other than with some great desserts: caramel apple cider pie and maple blueberry spice cake. The "Back East" menu will be offered along with the regular Kingfisher menu through Sunday, Sept. 1. 2564 E. Grant Road.

Beer Off-flavor Tasting. Do you ever take a sip into some strange beer (possibly a friend's home-brew) and ask yourself, "What the hell is wrong with this beer?" Well now's your chance to find out! Harbottle Brewing Company is hosting an "off-flavor sensory tasting" in their tap room so you can figure out once and for all why that beer has a little extra funk. The class even includes a pint of a Harbottle beer of your choice afterwards to cleanse your taste buds. 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. $25. Reserve a spot in advance.

Labor Day at Fox Restaurants. Great news for Tucsonans: For Labor Day, all of Sam Fox's restaurants will be taking 25 percent off every bill for Fox Restaurant Concepts' eBite members. This deal includes: Blanco Tacos and Tequila, Zinburger, Culinary Dropout and Wildflower.