Quick Bites 

Speedway is getting a new Mediterranean restaurant! For this grand opening, they'll be serving up authentic Turkish cuisine, including chicken and lamb Döner, Turkmen rice, kebabs, Istanbul-style burgers, pita sandwiches and a wide variety of vegetarian plates. And on the bar side, they have local craft beers, European red and white wines, and spirits from Turkey and Russia. Grand opening all day on Friday, Aug. 16. 2945 E. Speedway Blvd.

August Wine & Dine. Continuing their Summer Wine Dinners Series, Maynards Market's August event features a four-course meal paired with four wines. Dishes include chicken liver toast with a Domain Luneau-Papin Muscadet, a Wagyu flat iron steak with Ryme Cabernet Franc, plum ice cream with Quinta do Infantado Ruby Port and more. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. 400 N. Toole Ave. $60.

Happy Birthday Hawaii at 1912 Brewing. In celebration of the Union's 50th state, 1912 Brewing Co. is breaking out their Hawaii-inspired beer, the "Shaka Eh Brah Gose." But for this special event, the Gose has a new twist: coconut. This tropical beer also features passion fruit, mango and pineapple. It's like the beach in a cup! 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Odell Oktoberfest at Craft. But wait, you say, it's only August, how can it be an Oktoberfest? To that, I say, do you not want a delicious Autumn ale? Craft, A Modern Drinkery is a welcoming Odell Brewing to bring a chill to the air. Brews include the Oktoberfest Marzen Style Lager, the Cloud Catcher Milkshake IPA, the Colorado Lager and the Friek 2019 Sour. Plus, Blacktop Grill will be serving up great Mexican food. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Three Sisters Culinary Series. Join the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance for the finale of this summertime food series celebrating the "Three Sisters ingredients": squash, beans, and corn. Local chefs will craft dishes to highlight the great flavors of these three food staples. Not only is this a good food combination, it is also a key combination of our local food heritage. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. 6200 N. Club House Lane. $45. 21+.

Patrón Dinner at Reforma Modern Mexican. It wouldn't be a proper mezcal restaurant without specialty Patrón dinners, right? Reforma is serving a four-course dinner with Patrón, including cheese-and-chorizo-filled wontons, chimichurri marinated sliced steak, quinoa white rice pilaf, arugula strawberry salad and cinnamon cheesecake. Tequila servings are Patrón's Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Anejo. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. 4340 N. Campbell Ave. $45. For reservations call (520) 867-4134 or visit reformatucson.com/patron-dinner-2019.

BlackRock Brewers Beer Dinner. Saguaro Corners restaurant and BlackRock Brewers are teaming up for a specialty beer dinner. It's a pairing of the eastside greats! Each dish celebrates a Tucson location, such as the Saguaro National Park dish, which features green chile gazpacho paired with El Heffe Roasted Green Chile Hefeweizen; the Pima Air & Space Museum dish, which includes chicken breast and eggplant paired with Tartan 99 Scottish Ale, and the Boneyard dish, which includes pork and veal chops paired with Baja Soul West Coast IPA. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail. $49. Reservations are required, call (520) 886-2020.

Cook Tucson Market. Grand Opening. Tucson is getting a new indoor market for locally grown and produced products. It's like a store for farmers market items! For their opening, Cook Tucson Market and Commissary will have hot and frozen pasties, tamales, beef brisket, pulled pork and vegan options. Opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. 1702 N. Stone Ave. ■