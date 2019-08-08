Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Firestone Walker will be at Tap & Bottle's northside location for a beer night and school supply drive.Bring in school supplies to donate to Youth On Their Own and get $1 off your drafts. Special brews on tap include: the Napa Parabola, the Napa Saison, the 22nd Anniversary and the Union Jack. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. 7254 N. Oracle Road.

Distributor's Wine Choice at Maynards. Part of their extra wine-y summer, Maynards Market & Kitchen is hosting Dave Torko from VINO 750 and Orangewood Wines to showcase his products, and you get to taste them. VINO 750 is a Phoenix-based wine company that provides wines for everyone, whether they are experienced wine lovers or just social wine drinkers. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. 400 N. Toole Ave. Tastings are $12, or free for Maynards Wine Club members.

click to enlarge

Ten55's First Birthday. Can you believe it's been a whole year since Ten55 Brewing opened up shop downtown and started serving great beers and sausages? For their first anniversary, Ten55 is celebrating all weekend long! On Friday, Borderlands Brewing is stopping by for a "collabrewation." On Saturday, it's Dragoon Brewing's turn. And on Sunday, there will be free appetizers and a beer for Tucson brewery staff. All birthday weekend long, Ten55 is bringing back some of their favorite beers: the Sugar Skull Milk Chocolate Stout and the Two Suns Citra. Ten55 is also hosting a raffle to benefit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, tickets will be sold all weekend long, with various prizes. 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 All day Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11. 110 E. Congress Street.

click to enlarge

Toast to Tucson. Taste of Tucson is on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. They will tour multiple appetizers and signature cocktails, wine or beer pairings to show you Tucson's best happy hour spots. Tours meet in front of Agustin Kitchen in the courtyard of the Mercado San Agustin, and roughly last two and a half hours. 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Book at tasteoftucsondowntown.com

2nd Saturday Downtown. Every second Saturday, Downtown Tucson hosts a gathering of local businesses, restaurants, breweries, artisans and performers. Where else can you get handmade art, signature cocktails and special foods all at the same place? 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. 125 E. Congress Street.

click to enlarge

Kingfisher heads to the Pacific. Continuing their 2019 Roadtrip series, Kingfisher American Grill is serving up some special Californian and Hawaiian dishes, including: smoked scallop bruschetta, crab legs, seared ahi, Hummingbird Cake with passion fruit caramel sauce, and a whole series of seasonal cocktails. This special menu will be offered through Aug. 15. 2564 E. Grant Road.

Dream Dinners Grand Re-Opening. Dream Dinners meal prep in Marana recently finished expanding and remodeling their restaurant, and the team is showing it off! Food and drinks will be served and they will have several opportunities to win prizes. The Marana Chamber of Commerce will also be there to re-cut the ribbon. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. 3682 W. Orange Grove Road, Suite 132.

click to enlarge

Raising Cane's Opening on Speedway. The chicken fingers are spreading through Tucson! We're getting a new Raising Cane's on East Speedway, and they're making the most of the occasion. The first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a combo meal will receive a Raising Cane's T-shirt and a free combo on their next visit. All day, Tuesday, Aug. 13. 2604 E. Speedway Blvd. ■