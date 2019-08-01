Quick Bites 

Did you know the first Thursday of August is an IPA holiday? Well it is at least according to Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, and they're celebrating the occasion with two specialty IPA infusions. The specialty drinks begin with the Coconut + Orange Creamsicle "Sedoso" IPA, which features orange juice, vanilla beans and shaved coconut. They're also touting the White Sangria "Anomalous" IPA, which features pears, peaches, raspberries, strawberries and white grape juice. How do they fit all that in a can, anyhow? 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. 115 E. Broadway Blvd.

Tucson IPA Showdown. It's a battle of the brews! Here's your chance to blind taste test IPAs from six local breweries and vote for your favorites. Participating breweries are Barrio, Dillinger, Dragoon, Harbottle, Thunder Canyon and Tombstone. Not only do you get to vote, but you can win prizes as well. Six breweries enter, one brewery leaves! (OK, they'll probably all leave.) 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. 403 N. Sixth Ave.

World Margarita Championship. It's finally back! The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Originals Restaurants are teaming up to host the greatest salt-rimmed drinks in town. And there will be plenty of non-salty drinks, too. In fact, there will be margaritas of every fashion you can imagine, and many you can't imagine either. And when local restaurants have the opportunity to show off their custom margaritas, they'll also use that time to show off their food. It's a win-win! Especially for the winners of the live judging, which include awards like People's Choice and Best Signature Margarita. Raffle Tickets are also available for purchase to be entered to win over $2,000 in local gift cards and gift baskets. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. At Westward Look Wyndham Resort. 245 E. Ina Road. $60. 21+ Purchase tickets online at saaca.thundertix.com

Modern Times Anniversary Party. Modern Times makes such beloved beer, even Tucson celebrates the San Diego-based brewery's birthday. For their sixth anniversary, Caps & Corks will present their specialty birthday beer, the MT6, which is an American Imperial IPA. In addition, they'll have Modern Times' collaboration with Cerebral Brewing, the Techno Comfort, plus many more Modern Times brews. Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. 3830 W. River Road, Suite 100.

Cupcake & Beer Pairing at Dillinger Brewing. Tucson Roller Derby is partnering up with Dillinger Brewing Company, and you'll never guess who's supplying the beer! (It's the brewery.) The pairs are: a citrus cupcake with the Crown Point IPA; a spicy chocolate cupcake with the Aztec Warrior Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout; and a mango-lime-tajin cupcake with the Mango Nada Gose. Come out, enjoy some unique pairings, and support your local roller derby. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. 3895 N. Oracle Road.

Primavera Cooks! at Reforma. The Primavera Foundation's summer dining series is coming to Reforma Modern Mexican restaurant. This is a four-course, wine-paired dinner crafted by a team of local chefs, and it's a fundraiser for Primavera's programs. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. 4340 N. Campbell Ave. Contact cooks@primavera.org or (520) 308-3104 to reserve a seat. ■