Quick Bites 

Independence Day at Villa Peru. As it turns out, there are multiple Independence Days in July. And Peruvian Independence Day is so great, Villa Peru is celebrating it for three days straight. This Thursday through Saturday, Villa Peru seafood restaurant will have specials on ceviche and pisco sours, plus live music and their general menu of great food. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25, through Saturday, July 27. 1745 E. River Road.

Traditional Crawfish Boil at Brother John's. Attention crustacean nation: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ is hosting a traditional summertime family-style crawfish boil. There will be crawfish, corn, potatoes and meat. And since it's Brother John's, plenty of beer as well. Sign up online. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, July 26. 1801 N. Stone Avenue. $30.

It's All Greek to Me at Maynards. Continuing their wine-y summer, Maynards is inviting Colin Liebing from Quench Fine Wines to discuss all things Greek wine. Greece is one of the oldes t wine-producing areas in the world, so it makes sense there's plenty to discuss. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26. 400 North Toole Ave. $12, tastings are free for Maynards Wine Club members.

National Avocado Day at 1912 Brewing. It's time to celebrate everyone's favorite fruit/condiment/vegetable/source-of-social-strife! 1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating with their "Avocado Randall Infusion" and adding cilantro, jalapeño, tomatoes and lime. And what better to pair this craft beer with than house-made chips and guacamole? 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cultural Cooking Class. The Iskashitaa Refugee Network is hosting a class to teach you how to make a complete and traditional Afghan meal. This includes going over the steps of preparing, cooking and serving drinks and entrees. The class will be in the St. Francis in the Foothills kitchen. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27. 1406 East Grant Road. $15. To reserve your spot, go to iskashitaa.org/cultural-cooking-class.

Mezcal Carreño Pairing Dinner at Elvira's. This three-course dinner pairs a small batch of mezcal with dishes inspired by the flavors of Oaxaca. Dishes include empanada stuffed with fresh epazote, mole rojo chicken thigh marinated with mezcal served over gordita, and roasted pork medallions and habanero tatemata salsa with roasted pineapple. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 1. 256 E. Congress Street. $60

Summer Quench Fest. Stay hydrated this summer with two back-to-back festivals at Rincon Valley and Rillito Park Farmers Markets. This year, Tucson gets its first-ever Summer Quench Fest, which includes summer produce, live music and vendor stalls. You're gonna be deep in watermelons, peaches, cucumbers, tomatoes, basil and more. Get out there, support local farmers and keep cool while you're doing it. Quench yourself before you drench yourself! 8 a.m. to noon Saturday July 27 at the Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday July 28 at the Rillito Park Farmers Market.

Blaze Pizza Announces New Crusts. Blaze Pizza, a national chain which has a location on Broadway, recently announced four new healthier pizza options: keto, protein, vegetarian and vegan. These are made with keto and/or cauliflower crusts. Both crusts are gluten-free, and the keto crust has only six grams of carbs. Available now. 5615 E. Broadway Blvd. ■