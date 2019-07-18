Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Pizza Luna x Cartel Coffee. Two local greats are teaming up for a delicious dinner series throughout the summer. This latest installment features Luna's Bianca Pizza (fior di latte mozzarella, aged prosciutto, asparagus, parmesan, and arugula) paired with Dos Cabezas Red Blend. Or their vegetarian Summer Pesto Pizza (garlic scape and purple basil pesto, bell pepper, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, purple opal basil). If that sounds great, just wait for dessert: honey lemon polenta cake paired with a specialty coffee cocktail from Cartel. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19. 210 East Broadway Blvd. $45.

Pizza Port at Tucson Hop Shop. It's summertime, the San Diego breweries are afoot! Pizza Port Brewing Company is hosting a tap takeover at Tucson Hop Shop to show off their Gentle Reminder IPA. This craft brew, made in collaboration with Modern Times Beer, is an American-style IPA made with Nelson, Motueka, Simcoe and Crystal hops offers a rich but smooth flavor. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

July Wine & Dine at Maynards Market & Kitchen. The latest in Maynards summer wine dinner series includes four courses of local cuisine prepared by executive chef Brian Smith. Dishes include chilled corn bisque and crab paired with Joseph Drouhin St. Veran wine; lamb loin and sweet potato paired with Campo Al Mare Bolgheri; and tepary bean pavlova paired with Quady "Elysium" Black Muscat. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19. 400 N. Toole Ave. $78. 10 percent off for Maynards Wine Club members.

Brewd Summer Road Trip to France. A road trip to France? How is that even possible? Well, Brewd coffee lounge is helping you out by serving five courses of freshly prepared French dishes alongside their house-brewed coffee. Dishes include Tabbouleh salad, smoked salmon crackers, cordon bleu and more. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. 4960 North Sabino Canyon Road. $25.

Meet the Winemaker at Arizona Wine Collective. This wine tasting event is extra special, because Arizona Wine Collective is hosting a double feature. Dos Cabezas and Callaghan Vineyards will be in house at offer wine tastings and discuss their unique winemaking processes. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155. $15 for tastings.

Mango Nada release at Dillinger Brewing Company. The crowds demanded it, and Dillinger Brewing listened: Mango Nada is being released in cans, and they're celebrating the occasion with specialty four-packs. The Mango Nada is a kettle sour gose brewed with (big surprise) a heaping helping of mango puree. This fruity, tropical beer is also spiced with some tajin for an added kick. 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19. 3895 N. Oracle Road. $16 for a four-pack.

National Ice Cream Day at 1912 Brewing. Cool off at 1912 Brewing Co. during the totally legitimate holiday of National Ice Cream Day. There will be three treat options; 1912 is pairing three beer flavors with Isabella's ice cream. Does beer and ice cream go together? Only one way to find out. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd, Suite 105.

Ice Cream Social & Cocktail Dinner at Elvira's. Everyone's favorite downtown tequila and vino locale is celebrating National Ice Cream Day at three different locations around town. This ice cream and sherry wine pairing dinner is both educational and tasty! The events are: The "Lustau Ice Cream Social" at Elvira's on Congress: 3 to 6 p.m. 256 E. Congress Street. $15. The "Lustau Cocktail Dinner" at Hub Restaurant: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 266 Congress Street. $45. And the "Lustau Ale" happy hour at Public Brewhouse. 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21. 209 N. Hoff Ave. ■