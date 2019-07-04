Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Blind Wine Tasting. Maynards Market & Kitchen is kicking off every month this summer with a special wine-tasting event. But how do you really pick up on a wine's subtleties? You do it without looking, of course. If you correctly guess the five wine varietals in this tasting, you may win a bottle to take home. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12, free for Wine Club members.

1912 Brewing 4th Birthday. I know what you're thinking: "A 4-year-old isn't old enough to drink!" Well, it is when we're talking about the age of breweries. 1912 Brewing Co. is celebrating their birthday with an Austin Powers-themed party. There will be costumes, '60s music and multiple new beer releases. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

click to enlarge

Tucson Margarita Festival. Now that it's officially summer and temperatures are spiking over 100, it's time for a margarita or two. Bar Crawl Unlimited and The Rock are hosting the Tucson Margarita Festival, which includes multiple margarita types, live music, giveaways and more. Tickets are on sale now online. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6. 136 N. Park Ave. $25 or $45 VIP.

Wihog Workshops. The San Xavier Co-Op farm is embracing the harvest and teaching you how to gather and cook wihog, or mesquite pods. Not only is this a culinary lesson, it's a history lesson as well. Those pods are everywhere this time of year, you might as well learn how to prepare them. 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6. 8100 S. Oidak Wog. Register at (520) 295-3774.

Beers & Wines for Homeless Canines. Arizona Wine Collective is teaming up with the nonprofit "Helping Orphaned Mutts Succeed" for an evening of wine and food. The event includes hors d'oeuvres and desserts, plus there will be a silent auction (and of course, wine). Enjoy some local drinks to help out some local pets. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7. 4280 North Campbell Avenue. $25.

click to enlarge

Mezcal Tastings at Exo Roast Co. Feel like drinking and learning at the same time? How about learning about what you drink? Mezcal-tasting proprietor Doug Smith is at Exo Roast, and will give you a high-quality education about high-quality mezcal. Come on, you live in Tucson—you're surrounded by agave! You might as well know a bit about the plant and the drinks made from it. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11. 403 N. 6th Ave.

Spelling Bee(r). Think you got what it takes to win a spelling bee? How about after a couple drinks? You'll certainly be more confident, at least. Tap & Bottle's downtown location is hosting their monthly spelling bee, and it's free to enter! You can win a trophy, plus gift certificates to Tap & Bottle. But who needs gift certificates when you have the glory of showing up your buzzed competitors? 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Sign up at 6:30. 403 N. 6th Ave. Free.