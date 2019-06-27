Quick Bites 

Pride Night and Queer Bazaar at Tucson Hop Shop. Although the words are synonymous, there's a big difference between a bizarre bazaar and a queer bazaar. Tucson Hop Shop is hosting the latter to benefit Reveille Men's Chorus and THEM Youth Ensemble. The prideful night includes $1 off your first beer and food by Molecular Munchies and Black Market BBQ. There will be live music, face painting, and more than likely a couple of rainbow flags. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

All Set In The West Beer Release. It seems to be the week of awesome pairings, and they keep coming with this collaboration between 1912 Brewing Co. and Samuel Adams. In September 2018 at the Great American Beer Festival, Sam Adams announced 1912 Brewing as the winners of Brewing The American Dream program. As part of that victory, 1912 brewed with Sam Adams' head brewers and came up with the "All Set In The West" Kettle Sour, featuring ingredients like agave nectar, cranberries and tamarind. Now's your chance to try it out! Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

El Tour De Kino. Part of the Gastronomic Union of Tucson's summer series, this meal event allows you to learn about and try the foods Father Eusebio Kino introduced to Pimería Alta and Tucson. This five-course meal includes everything from "orchard fruits to staple grains" to legumes and vegetables and more. The evening also includes a welcome cocktail, hors d'œuvre and wine. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 30. At the Carriage House. 125 S. Arizona Avenue. $75.w

Tombstone Throwdown at Craft. It's a beautiful combination of Tucson and Tombstone! Craft, A Modern Drinkery will host Tombstone Brewing Company. The tap list is: an imperial coffee stout, the "All The People Will be Checked" DIPA, the Oak Fermented Blackcurrant Brett Saison and the Citra Single Hop IPA. In addition, Burgerrito food truck will join in on the fun. From the town too tough to die, comes the beer too good to miss. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Pizza Luna x Cartel: Pizza & Wine Dinner. Pizza Luna is heading over to Cartel Coffee Lab for their first-ever collaboration dinner. The evening includes summer-inspired courses, such as the bianca pizza with aged prosciutto, asparagus, parmesan and arugula paired with Cartel's Dos Cabezas red blend. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28. 210 East Broadway Boulevard. $55.

Tap & Bottle Downtown: Six Years on 6th. Tap & Bottle is hosting a party all day long at their downtown location to celebrate six years on Sixth Avenue. This includes an all-day beer garden and live music, plus appearances by local food vendors like You Sly Dog and Los Locos Tacos. T&B will also host a collaborative beer release with Tombstone Brewing Company. Noon to midnight, Saturday, June 29. 403 N. Sixth Ave. #135.

Three Sisters Culinary Series. What are the three sisters? Corn, beans and squash, of course. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Native Seeds are pairing up for a series of meals to celebrate these three ingredients. This event includes live entertainment, paired libations, educational touch points, and food to remember. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa. 245 E. Ina Road. $65. 21+

4th Of July BBQ and Beer Garden. In celebrating the great day of Independence, Harbottle Brewing Company is having a party. It's got everything a 4th of July bash should: BBQ, ice cream, live music, firework viewing, law games and plenty of beer. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4. 3820 S. Palo Verde. All ages.