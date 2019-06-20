Quick Bites 

click to enlarge

Slush Fest. Craft, A Modern Drinkery is cooling things off as the temperatures get higher with a celebration of hazy, frosty beers. The slush beer list includes a key lime IPA, a raspberry milkshake sour, New England IPAs, a Berliner Weiss and more. Plus, Curry Pot food truck will be there to make food to accompany your chilly brews. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

June Wine & Dine at Maynards. Part of Maynards Market & Kitchen's summer wine dinners series, this evening pairs expertly curated foods and wines. The menu includes a four-course meal of: asparagus tempura and black garlic paired with Cliff Ledge Sauvignon Blanc; chopped salmon with Failla Pinot Noir; pork belly with Brunier Le Pigeoulet; and almond cake with Chateau Roumieu-Lacoste. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21. 400 N. Toole Ave. $60.

Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food Week at Churros El Rey. Celebrating Tucson's Mexican food in conjunction with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, Churros El Rey is putting all of their churro flavors on sale! Get a dollar off caramel, chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, pineapple and many other flavors of churro. Through Saturday, June 22. 2565 E. Commerce Center Place. $2.30 each.

Sauce's Summer Sampler. Back by popular demand, or maybe by delirium from the summer heat, the summer sampler is now available at Sauce Pizza & Wine. Good for a couple (or just one very hungry person) this special includes one of Sauce's salads, a 12-inch pizza, and two glasses of wine or beer. Available through Aug. 31 at all Sauce locations. $22.

Summer Solstice Celebration at Crooked Tooth. Tucson's favorite cosmically inclined brewery is celebrating the official start of summer with a special (and spatial) party. There will be tarot readings, aromatherapy workshops and live music. And of course, Crooked Tooth Brewing will be pouring their specialty moon beers, made with ingredients like local bee pollen and white tea to celebrate the season. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 21. 228 E. Sixth Street.

Bakasana and Beer. Hosted by Exude Yoga and Dragoon Brewing Co., this Saturday morning event gets you a yoga class and a local beer for only $6. All experience levels are welcome to this vinyasa yoga class, and afterwards, you get to cool off with a beer. Talk about zen! 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 22. 1859 W. Grant Road, Suite 111. $6. 21+

1912 + PACC Cuddle Session. Cute animals are coming to a brewery near you! 1912 Brewing is hosting an adoption pop-up event with the Pima Animal Care Center. For only $5, you get to cuddle with the animals. And you get to enjoy a locally brewed beer at the same time. Dogs and beer, cats and beer, what else could you want? All proceeds go to PACC. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. $5.

Bourdain Day at Cafe Passe. Celebrating the man himself, Cafe Passe is opening up their kitchen for Anthony Bourdain Day. Chef Ripert and Chef Andres will be celebrating, cooking, drinking and watching episodes of the late Mr. Bourdain. 8 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday, June 25. 415 N. Fourth Avenue. ■