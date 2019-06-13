Quick Bites 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Father's Day at Tavolino Ristorante Italiano. Get your dad some flavors from the old country at Tavolino this Father's Day. Their special menu features an "il Padre" tomahawk steak served with cauliflower and red wine sauce. Specials also include pan-seared scallops, octopus with vegetables, mint pappardelle pasta and more. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 2890 E. Skyline Drive.

Yacht Rock 2019. La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina is hosting their annual yacht rock party for all of us hanging out in Tucson for the summer. Featuring the smooth, aquatic tunes of '70s and '80s yacht rock, this is your chance to dress in awkward attire and hop in a photo booth. Plus, the Cantina will host drink specials all night long. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 14. 201 N. Court Avenue. $5 cover. 21+

Father's Day Brunch at Hacienda Del Sol. Treat the ol' man to premium craft brew tastings and award-winning food at this extra special brunch. The menu includes a full omelet and waffle bar, a beef carving station, shrimp cocktails, crab legs, antipasti, a calabacitas taco bar, and more desserts than I can fit into this blurb! 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16. 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. $60 per adult, $30 kids age 7-14, children under 6 are complimentary. For reservations, call (520) 529-3500.

Taco Tuesday at Batch: Borracho Edition. Batch Cafe & Bar are pairing up with Barrio Brewing to make a taco and beer flight. Each of the three tacos features a different meat, and every beer is a different style. Barrio's Beach Brew is paired with a pollo taco, Rae's Ruby Red Grapefruit IPA is with a Cochinita Pibil, and the Citrazona is with Tacos Borrachos. The price gets you all three tacos and three eight-ounce beers. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. 118 E. Congress Street. $15.

Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is showing the power of Tucson's Mexican food for the fourth year in a row. Taking place at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort, this fest of best includes food demos and education, live music and more. There will be food from over 30 local Mexican restaurants and breweries. Get over there while the fajitas are still sizzling! 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15. 3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard. $65.

Naughty Naranja/Baya Can Release. 1912 Brewing Co. is releasing a mixed four-pack of two Naughty Naranjas and two Baya Goses. 1912 encourages mixing these two flagship beers of theirs for "the ultimate Naughty Baya deliciousness." 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

New Belgium Brewing at Craft. Out of Fort Collins, Colorado, New Belgium Brewing is bringing their beers to Craft, A Modern Drinkery. All night, they'll be tapping specialty kegs, including the Apple Felix, Blackberry Oscar and Honey Orange Tripel. You Sly Dog food truck will also be serving up some great Sonoran Dogs. It turns out Arizona and Colorado meet elsewhere than Four Corners! 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Father's Day Feast at Govinda's Natural Foods. If your dad has always been interested in vegan foods (or if you're trying to hint at him to eat healthier) Govinda's is hosting a Father's Day shindig with live music and an all-vegan menu. Foods include barbecue seitan cutlets, herb potatoes, bean and veggie enchiladas, stir fry basmati rice and more. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16. All you can eat, $17.