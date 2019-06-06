Quick Bites 

National Donut Day at 1912 Brewing. In celebration of this definitely real holiday, 1912 Brewing is teaming up with Irene's Holy Donuts to deliver you some super-sweet food and drink pairings. Irene's is making a specialty type of donut for this event, and 1912 is pairing it with a craft beer. This is a limited supply pairing, first come, first served! 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Family Funday at the Farmers Market at Trail Dust Town. To kick off the summer season, Trail Dust Town is hosting their First Friday Family Fundays. The morning features 15 local food vendors and family access to the Trail Dust Town carnival. This first event includes live music, a petting zoo and plenty of local foods. 8 a.m. to noon Friday June 7. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road.

June Blind Wine Tasting. Maynards Market & Kitchen are kicking off each month of their Summer Wine Tasting series with a blind wine tasting. Contestants get to blindly try five wines and guess the varietals. If their choices are correct, they may win a bottle to take home. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Free entry to wine tastings for Maynards Wine Club members.



2nd Saturdays Downtown. This monthly family-friendly event celebrates all things uniquely Tucson, and gathers them in a big downtown extravaganza. It features booths from local businesses and restaurants, as well as local musicians on stage and multiple food vendors. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 125 E. Congress Street.

Featuring drinks from Superstition Meadery and food from Culinary Graduate Food Truck, Arizona Beer House is hosting an evening of complimentary mead samples. Come on down and get your samples of honey wine! 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 150 S. Kolb Road.

Sayonara Day Party at La Cocina. While La Cocina is enchanting in the evenings, it can also be quite lively during the days. This party includes food by Desert Island Eatery, drinks by La Cocina and live music. Desert Island Eatery is celebrating the closing of their Campbell location and opening new doors in Phoenix. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9. 201 N. Court Ave. Family friendly.



Geronimo's Revenge and Shifty's Pop-Up Dinner. Chef Jeronimo Madril of Geronimo's Revenge and Chef Matty Parsons of Shifty's are getting together for a four-course night of food and drinks. Dishes include pork chop, roasted apricot, Forbes Al Pastor sausage, plus two special cocktails made to pair with the food. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. 220 E. Broadway Blvd. $60.