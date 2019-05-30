Quick Bites 

Summer Night Market 2019. On the last Friday of every month throughout the summer, the MSA Annex turns into a family-friendly open-air nighttime market. There will food trucks, live music, local crafts and "bountiful libations." All of this adds up to an awesome event away from the summer sun. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 31. 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Cuban Night at Crooked Tooth Brewing. It's getting lively at Crooked Tooth Brewing! The funky tropical Cuban trio "Acerekó" is performing, with additional music from jazz musician Max Goldschmid. Food will be provided by Cuban Twist Cafè, with a special menu of bean and rice bowls, special Cuban chicken and citrus red cabbage slaw. Plus, there are always plenty of great in-house drinks from Crooked Tooth. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 31. 228 E. Sixth Street.

Saturday Margarita Madness Music Party. Americano Mexicano cantina is taking hold of the summer weekends with specials on house margaritas, draft beers and some of Tucson's best burritos. The specials are two house margaritas for $5, $4 for draft beers, $6 for burritos and $1.50 for tacos. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1. 800 E University Blvd.

click to enlarge Courtesy The Coronet

End of an Era Soirée at The Coronet. Ending a five-year run at their current location, The Coronet is moving to a new spot on Cushing Street. As such, they're hosting one final bash to send off the original location, and everyone's invited. They will serve a secret menu filled with only the very best one can hope for, and that's really all there is to say. Jimmy Carr & The Awkward Moments will be performing as a send-off. Get out there and celebrate The Coronet's last night on Fourth Ave! 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 2. 402 E. Ninth Street.





click to enlarge Courtesy Ten55

Ten55 Brewing Releases First Lager. Sticking to their German roots, Ten55 Brewing and Sausage House recently released the "Helles Good Time" Munich-style beer. Their first-ever lager is "distinctly German in nose and color." To celebrate their new brew, Ten55 is hosting a few specials: They're serving $10 one-liter steins, or a $13 pretzel and one-liter stein combo. 110 E Congress Street.

The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage and History Tour. Beginning at the Presidio Museum, this food tour examines Tucson's origins before moving onto El Charro Cafe, La Cocina and Café a la C'art. Not only do you get to learn about the food fusions that occurred when the Spanish and Tohono O'Odham met, you get to taste the food fusions! It's a spicy soiree of old and new world foods coming together! 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Running through June 20. Email info@TucsonPresidio.com to reserve a spot. $75.

Summer Specials at Tavolino. Chef Massimo Tenino recently announced two specials at Tavolino Ristorante Italiano this summer: On Sundays beginning June 2 is the "Two Brothers Food and Wine for Two" special, which includes two dinner options, each including a bottle of Pietro Rinaldi wine to be shared; a salad, entrée and dessert for each person, $55-$75. On Tuesdays, beginning June 4, is the "Lunch or Dinner for Two" special, which includes a glass of Chianti or Pinot Grigio, salad, dessert and pizza for $30. 2890 E. Skyline Drive.

click to enlarge Courtesy Tavolino

Whiskey Wednesdays at Union Public House. Rumor has it the folks over at Union Public House have the largest whiskey collection in all of Tucson. So why not stop by and get half off all of their whiskey to help you get through the middle of the week? Plus, they're always serving pub fare as well as full restaurant dishes. Wednesday, June 5. 4340 N. Campbell Ave, Ste. 103.