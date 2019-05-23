Quick Bites 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Downtowns Around The Globe at The Carriage House. Ever wanted to experience the cuisine of Tsuruoka, Japan? Janos Wilder's Carriage House is hosting a cooking demonstration and dinner featuring: shiitake mushroom soup, ankake pork, shrimp donburi, ramen salad and edamame ice cream to top it off. Plus, the meal features wine to really bring the flavors out. Learn to cook just like Janos! 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24. 125 S. Arizona Avenue. $70.

Monkey Burger Tap Takeover. Barrio Brewing Co. is taking over Monkey Burger, meaning you get to try some great local burgers paired with great local beers. The "takeover" includes Ciao Charlie Ciao, Hipsterville Hazy IPA and Grapefruit IPA. Beer and burgers go together as nicely as, well, Barrio Brewing and Monkey Burger. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. 5350 E. Broadway Blvd.

Maru Japanese Noodle Shop. The westside just got a new noodle shop, and it's full of all sorts of authentic Japanese dishes! They have hot noodles, cold noodles, rice noodles, soba noodles and almost any other kind of noodle you could think of. There are also vegetarian options, as well as Japanese beers and drinks. Tucson's Culinary History Tour Group is stopping by Maru from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, but you're invited to stop by whenever you're hungry. 1370 N. Silverbell Road.

Fortnight of the Monsters at Tap & Bottle North. Tap & Bottle's Northside location is celebrating San Diego's Modern Times beer with four variants on tap: Vanilla, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Blackberry Cobbler and Chaos Grid. But these are no regular beers—brewed with cocoa, cinnamon, blackberries, Madagascar vanilla beans, and some even aged in brandy barrels, this selection of brews is for the adventurous palette. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. 7254 North Oracle Road.

Farmers' Market at Steam Pump Ranch. Now operating on their summer hours, the Saturday farmers market at Steam Pump Ranch includes over 30 vendors every week. Whether you're looking to get some local baked goods or stock up on high quality farm-to-table produce, this is a great way to start your weekend. Support local markets and eat healthy at the same time! 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 25. 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free admission.

Infusion Release at 1912 Brewing. For the summer season, 1912 Brewing is bringing infusions back! Every Wednesday, they're releasing a new "out of the box" infusion, ranging from sweet to sour to hoppy. They'll also have a rotating cast of local food trucks to pair with the new and crazy beer of the day. 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal Dinner at Elvira's. Four courses of food and mezcal for $50? Only at Elvira's. This downtown spot is pairing Del Maguey mezcal with dishes inspired by Oaxaca, including a special mole. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30. 256 E. Congress St. $50.

Ken's Hardwood Barbecue Two-Year Anniversary. Southern Tucson's smokiest restaurant and food truck combo is celebrating its second year in business, and for the occasion, there will be meal deal of brisket, ribs, cornbread and more. Get out there and celebrate with a local meal "backed by tradition and legacy." 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30. 5250 E. 22nd Street.