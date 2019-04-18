Quick Bites 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dragoon Anniversary

Dragoon Anniversary. To celebrate their lucky 7th birthday, Dragoon Brewing Co. is hosting a party all week long. For seven days, they're hosting daily raffles, food trucks and beer releases. And especially through this weekend, they'll be tapping specialty brews from their cellar, selling new merchandise and hosting live music. 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 18, to Sunday, April 21. 1859 W. Grant Road.

Tucson Hop Shop

Beers & Buds III–A Joint Effort at Tucson Hop Shop. For their third year in a row, Tucson Hop Shop, The Bennu band, and Botanica dispensary are celebrating everything they love about 4/20. There will be "an extensive cannabis-themed tap list," plus live music and food trucks. What better way to celebrate Earth Day—or any other holiday that happens to fall on April 20—than enjoying festivities with your local comrades. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Easter Brunch at Maynards Market & Kitchen. Regardless of your reason for celebrating Easter, you can rest assured this meal from Maynards is deserving of a "holy moly!" This brunch includes beef short rib, charred onion potato puree, scones, cauliflower velouté, lemon cornmeal pancake and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21. 400 N. Toole Ave. Reserve your spot online.

Easter Brunch

Elevated Beer Dinner at Ten55. For the second installment of their Elevated Beer Dinners, Ten55 Brewing and Sausage House is bringing you shrimp, andouille sausage from Forbes Meat Company, potatoes and corn. This meal will be served in a traditional boil format, meaning all those awesome flavors will get mixed together. The evening includes other soul food classics, like crawfish hush puppies and peach cobbler. The meal will also be paired with four in-house craft beers. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25. 110 E. Congress Street. $45. RSVP via email at info@1055brewing.com or call 520-777-7877.



Agave Heritage Festival click to enlarge Back again, this festival is taking over downtown Tucson and exploring the "cultural, commercial, and culinary significance of the agave across borders." There are plenty food and drink oriented events based around this spiny plant, such as Mezcal Crawl, the Marana Agave Farm Tour, the Agave Heritage Dinner, live demonstrations of agave roasting and much more. The Agave Heritage Festival runs from Wednesday, April 24, to Sunday, May 5.



Green Drinks Tucson. Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a monthly happy hour for conservationists to converse and network. All are welcome, especially those who share an interest in conservation and sustainability. 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. 119 E. Toole Ave.

Easter Brunch Buffet at The Horseshoe Grill. It doesn't matter what day or what event, if there's a waffle bar, it's a party. Better yet, the Horseshoe Grill is hosting a waffle bar and so much more for Easter! This smorgasbord includes house-smoked BBQ brisket, prime rib, omelets, house-made desserts, fresh fruit, crab legs and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 21. 7713 East Broadway Blvd. $49 adults/$14 kids 5 to 12 (children under 5 are free). Add $15 per person for endless mimosas! Reservations are encouraged, call: (520) 838-0404 or reserve online: TheHorseshoeTucson.com