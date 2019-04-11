Quick Bites 

April Flowers Wine Tasting. Bring in the spring at Maynards Market & Kitchen by sampling five wines all featuring floral and herbal notes. Sure, smelling flowers is nice, but have you ever tasted one? How about catching a buzz from one? 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12.

Tucson Margarita Crawl 2019. Now that the weather is heating up, it's the perfect time to embrace margarita season. Hosted by Desert Sky Event Planning and Bar Crawl Unlimited, this event starts at Playground Bar & Lounge and includes multiple samples of exclusively discounted margaritas. The only real question: Do you want salt on that rim? 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 278 E. Congress St. $10.

click to enlarge BigStock

Turkish Bazaar. The Sema Foundation, an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to promoting harmony across cultures, is hosting their second annual Turkish Food Festival. These dishes include gozleme, kebabs, baklava and more. But the culture doesn't stop there! Beyond the food, this event also includes authentic Turkish music and artisanal Turkish crafts. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 2843 North Alvernon Way. Free entry.

click to enlarge BigStock

Wine Gone Wild. The Reid Park Zoo is calling all winos and rhinos for this fundraising event. Featuring samples and wines from a huge amount of Arizona wineries and distilleries, this event aids all the animals at the zoo. There will also be appetizers, live music, painting and animal encounters. Drinks include samples from Rancho Rossa Vineyards, Roger Clyne's Mexican Moonshine Tequila, Sand Reckoner Vineyards, Sonoita Vineyards and more. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 3400 E. Zoo Court. $65 or $120 VIP.

Kosher Wine & Matzah Sale. The Chabad Tucson, a Jewish outreach network for Southern Arizona, is hosting a sale of red and white wines from California, Israel, France, Italy and Spain. In addition, they will be selling fresh handmade Shmura Matzah, a specialty kind of flatbread. Whether or not wine and matzah are a commonly paired dish, there's a meal here waiting for you! 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 2443 E. Fourth St.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Drop In at the Dropout. Culinary Dropout and Angel Charity for Children are hosting a pop-up event to benefit children throughout Pima County. This fundraiser is a "unique sip and shop experience that combines shopping fun with food, craft cocktails, music, entertainment and a cigar and whiskey lounge." While there is plenty of food and drink, this also includes crafts from local retailers and live music. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 2543 East Grant Road. $35, or $100 VIP.

Pico de Gallo Mini Fest. Who knew tomato, onion and cilantro could create such a holy trinity? Diego's Tapas Y Tequila is gathering multiple local authentic pico de gallo vendors for a tasty showcase of Mexican fruit salad creations. This event is free to the public and also includes music and entertainment as well. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13. 943 E. University Blvd., suite 101. Free.

click to enlarge

Third Annual Neighborhood Brewery Ride. To celebrate Bike Fest Tucson, the Rincon Heights Neighborhood Association is sampling brews at a few locations near their home and making some new friends along the way. Stops include Public Brewhouse and Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. before ending up at Tap & Bottle. The meet-up starts at Ninth Street on the west side of Campbell, before promptly leaving at 7 p.m. on the way to the breweries. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Ninth Street and Campbell Avenue.