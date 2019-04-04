Quick Bites 

click to enlarge BigStock

Baja Beer Festival 2019. The fourth annual Baja Beer Festival is back! And we hope you brought your exposed brick aesthetic and fixed-gear bike, because this year's theme is IPAs. Hosted at Armory Park, this event features brewers competing in a state-wide IPA competition, live music, food and lawn games. Sample beers from Arizona's best breweries, and food from Arizona's best chefs. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 222 S. Fifth Ave. General admission is $40, VIP is $70, designated drivers are $10. 21+.





click to enlarge BigStock

In a celebration of Tucson's City of Gastronomy and their new kitchen, Mission Garden is hosting a "fun morning of on-site harvesting wild cholla cactus flower buds and young prickly pear pads for culinary ideas" served with traditional Mexican sauces. At this event, you get to learn about traditional food harvesting, while sampling the local flavors. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6. 946 W Mission Lane. $50.

Mercado District Spring Bazaar. Celebrating their big 10-year anniversary, the Mercado San Agustin is hosting a gathering for the best shopping and eating west of the 10. But there's just too much good stuff for one day, so this bazaar is lasting the whole weekend. Come on out, you've been meaning to check out the MSA Annex anyway! 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 100 S Avenida del Convento.

National Beer Day. So apparently every day isn't National Beer Day. In light of this news, 1912 Brewing invites you in on the festivities. They'll be celebrating all things beer, and even hosting a new release of a specialty beer for the day. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 2045 N Forbes Blvd.

Sentinel Peak Crawfish Boil. Whether you call them crawfish, crayfish or crawdads, we can agree Cajun food is a great way to warm the body and heighten the spirits. In celebration of this food culture, Tucson's only "midtown brewpub" is hosting a big, bad, beautiful boil, and serving some awesome craft beer and cocktails at the same time. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 4746 E. Grant Road.

Zin, Blues & BBQ. It sure seems Tucson has an abundance of blues and barbeque these days, but who's complaining about that? Hacienda del Sol is upping the B&BBQ game by adding a bit of wine to the mix. This 19th annual Zin Blues & BBQ event features more than 35 varieties of Zinfandel, plus plenty of great food and live music. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. $49 to $69. Purchase tickets online.

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage & History Tour. So you've munched on a prickly pear and think you're an expert on local foodstuffs, huh? Well this Presidio District Experience Tour is about to show you all you didn't know. Stopping at several locations in the historic Presidio District downtown, this tour examines Tucson's "complex food heritage and the fusion of Old and New World ingredients while hearing great stories of Tucson's history in historic locations." 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. 196 N. Court Street. $65 for Presidio Museum Members, $75 for non-members. Register at TucsonPresidio.com.