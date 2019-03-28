Quick Bites 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Happy Hour Hobble at Tucson Hop Shop. Want to have a drink and feel healthy at the same time? Join the Southern Arizona Roadrunners and about 100 running friends for a free social run (or walk). Folks are meeting at Tucson Hop Shop at 6:15 p.m. before taking off for a three-mile run around The Loop. After the exercise, you get to hang out at the Hop Shop and enjoy local brews and a food truck. Think about how much better those food and drinks will be knowing you earned them! 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd. Free.

The Golden Pita. For National Pita Day (because that's a thing, right?) Pita Jungle is having a Willy Wonka-inspired promotion where customers can win prizes when they dine in and receive a special golden wrapper. One special customer will win Pita Jungle for a year if they get a golden wrapped pita, and 24 others will get $50 gift cards if their food comes wrapped in similar packaging. But be aware, you schemers, the golden wrapper will be hidden under the regular wrappers so diners will need to be on the lookout! Friday, March 29. Available at all Arizona locations, including the two locations in the Tucson area.

Bravo Vino Wine Festival. Oh wine, what won't we do for you? Willcox Wine Country and the Tucson Opera League have partnered to bring a wine festival to Tucson, including drinks from multiple local wineries, such as Zarpara Vineyard, Pillsbury Wine, Bodega Pierce, Keeling Schaefer Vineyards and more. There will also be bands performing and food from local chefs. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30. 3231 N. Craycroft Road. $15 to 20.

Meet the Winemaker: Callaghan Vineyards. And the wine events keep coming in Tucson! The Arizona Wine Collective is hosting Kent and Lisa Callaghan of Callaghan Vineyards for their Winemaker Series. If you want an inside view of winemaking, as well as some special wine tastings, head on down. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155.

Blues and Brews Festival. Hosted by the Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation, this 34th annual festival at Reid Park is a smorgasbord of local food, craft beer and the sweet sounds of blues music. Featuring the performances by Canned Heat, Dennis Jones, the Tucson Jazz Institute and more. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. At the Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way. $25 at the gate, $20 advance general admission, $100 VIP.

A Swingin' Soiree. Presented by the Junior League of Tucson, this fifth annual fundraising event is a night full of dancing, food and desserts. There will also be wine, beer and cocktails on the menu. And like all good fundraisers, there will be silent auctions galore! 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 31. 245 E. Ina Road. $65 per person, $120 for couples and $50 for designated drivers. 21+.

Agave University. When you drink tequila, what thoughts cross your mind other than "I should get on the dance floor"? If you've ever been curious about the rich cultural history agave has in our landscape, the UA is hosting a great class and tasting seminar for you. Hosted by the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, this three-hour class is an "immersive exploration of all things agave." Learn about the botany, genetic diversity, conservation, and traditional knowledge associated with sustainable use of wild agave, and conclude with tastings of tequila and mezcal. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31. 200 W. Douglass. $55. Register online at UA's Community Classroom.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Flight at 1912 Brewing. Celebrating this classic American treat, 1912 Brewing is teaming up with Daniela's Cooking to present three different creations of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and pairing them with two 1912 beers and their "Peanut Butter and Jelly Crime" mead. (Rumor has it there might even be tacos in the mix!) 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.