January 24, 2019 Chow » Quick Bites

Morning at the Museum. What do birds and coffee have in common? Find out at the tasty and educational "Morning at the Museum" event. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting a bash filled with food, drinks, music and animals. You'll get to try out their mimosas, Irish coffees, sweet snacks and more. Participating coffee and tea houses include Purple Tree Organic Açai Blends, Yellow Brick Coffee, Exo Roast Co., Batch Cafe & Bar, and more. Featuring music from desert songman Jacob Acosta. Morning at the Museum tickets include samplings from various coffee, tea, and a sweet snacks vendors, a 12-ounce cup of coffee and pastry, commemorative coffee mug and admission to the museum. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26. 2021 N. Kinney Road. $32 presale, $37 day-of. All ages.

Black Tulip Gala at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Alright you big-spenders, you'll be hard-pressed to find a cozier, more photogenic place to eat at this week. This event celebrates the Botanical Gardens opening nature-inspired exhibitions. You'll get to enjoy music and drinks while dining under the gardens' mesquite trees or along their shaded pathways. Plus, there will be tulip displays! Who doesn't love a good tulip? 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $225.

Besties' Re-Grand Opening Celebration. Besties Fish and Burger is again celebrating their "re-grand opening" with a party lasting all day. Showing off both a new menu and a new look, they'll start the food with breakfast. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. 14 W. Grant Road.

Cookies and Cocktails at the Playground Bar & Lounge. This annual event honors the "fierce, fearless girls and women leading Southern Arizona today," but for those not in the know, it means there are Girl Scout cookies! The event features Girl Scout Cookie-inspired cocktails and craft beers, cookie-and-wine pairings, and desserts made by local restaurants, each starring a different cookie! 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30. 278 E. Congress Street. $55. 21+

Citrus Jubilee at Rillito Park Farmers Market. Celebrate the citrus season at the Rillito Park Farmers Market. The Heirloom Farmers Markets will be selling a sea of citric acid, in the form of local oranges, grapefruits, lemons, tangelos and kumquats. Featuring citrus tastings and education. Plus, when you purchase citrus from the market, you can have it juiced for free. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. 4502 N First Ave.

Taco Tuesday at 1912 Brewing Co. Alright, Tucson, time to embrace your local borderlands culture by drinking craft beer and eating Mexican food at the same time. 1912 Brewing is hosting a tasty Taco Tuesday, where they're selling tacos for only $2 each. And if you aren't sure which of their beers go best with the tacos, don't be afraid to ask! 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Fine Wines for Felines. You get to drink wine and support cats? What more could you want? Here, you'll get to sample multiple Arizona wines, and at the same time enjoy hors d'oeuvres. Plus, $10 from every ticket go to the local animal rescue group, Pawsitively Cats. Hosted by the Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter and the Arizona Wine Collective. 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 155. $25 for wine tastings, raffle tickets extra. Please purchase your ticket online prior to the event.

